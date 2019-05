Today in History for May 17, 2019



In 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.

In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in.