The Journal welcomes news of promotions, new hires and retirements within your business. Send a press release and photo, if desired, to:

Sunday Money

Salina Journal

P.O. Box 740

Salina, KS 67402-0740

Or, email to: thostetter@salina.com, with photo in JPG format

The Greater Salina Community Foundation announces the following new hires:

• Kora Copas has joined the foundation as a staff accountant. A native of Courtland, Copas has a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from Kansas Wesleyan University. In her new role, she will support the foundation’s finance department in the areas of gift and grant processing, fund reporting and accounting operations. Prior to GSCF, Copas worked in the health care accounting field.

• Angela Kerner is the foundation’s new affiliate operations coordinator. A lifelong Kansan, Kerner is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a B.F.A. in art history. In her new role, she will be responsible for the day-to-day operating efficiency of the foundation’s regional affiliates, including board governance, data management, logistics and donor stewardship. Kerner has previously worked at Salina Art Center, Ad Astra Books and Coffee House and Salina Supply Co.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces employees celebrating state years-of-service anniversaries in June.

• Randy West, District Engineer, Ellsworth, 40 years

• Aaron Burd, Engineering Technician Midpoint, Salina, 10 years

BANK VI is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Yohe as vice president branch manager/commercial lender to the team.

Yohe is operating from the Salina branch located at 1900 South Ohio St. Yohe is a graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He has 21 years of banking experience with the majority of those years dedicated to Salina community banking.

Saline County announces new hires in the Road and Bridge department:

• D. Wayne Montgomery is a seasonal crew member-temporary. His duties include flagging, labor duties and/or mowing.

• Michael Whitefoot is a seasonal crew member-temporary. His duties include flagging, labor duties and/or mowing.

Shanna Walker, a senior in technology management from Topeka, and Cory Breneman, a senior in professional pilot from Wichita, have been elected the 2019-20 student body president and vice president of the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.

The pair have decided to continue the efforts of the past administration, which Walker was a part of, focusing on student involvement and have added two additional areas of concentration: professionalism and club support.

Lawrence Scanlan, of Gypsum, is celebrating 50 years of employment with Frisbie Construction Co., Gypsum.

He started out as a Third Man Laborer on June 15, 1969, and advanced to the position of superintendent in 1970, where he was responsible for the building and remodeling of grain storage, feedmill and material handling systems.

Lawrence moved into his sales position in 1981, where his experience in the field has proved invaluable in successfully bidding and completing construction projects. In January, 1992, he advanced to Sales Manager.

Lawrence is a member of the board of directors of Frisbie Construction.

TOPEKA — Gregory Faulk, of Salina, has received certification in diesel technology from the Washburn University Institute of Technology. He was one of 566 students who participated in the graduation event May 9 in Lee Arena at Washburn University.