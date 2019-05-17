TOPEKA — A stray cat taken to Helping Hands Humane Society will be reunited with its family in Denver this weekend after shelter staff located its microchip.

The black long-haired cat named Loki was found near Homewood Suites in Topeka. Many dogs have microchips and are reclaimed by their owners if lost, but cats are less likely to be microchipped, according to a news release from Helping Hands.

The contact information tied to the cat's microchip was up to date, and shelter staff contacted Loki's family in Denver.

It wasn't known how the cat ended up in Topeka, but she will hitch a ride home this weekend with a family friend of a Helping Hands employee.

“Microchipping is so, so important," said Margaret Price, Helping Hands' admissions manager. "These animals can’t talk to us to tell us their name, Mom’s phone number, or their address. A microchip can do all that for them."

People can visit Helping Hands, 5720 S.W. 21st, to have their pet microchipped for $40. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fee specials are sometimes available and are announced on social media and at www.hhhstopeka.org.