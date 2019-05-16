School and Sport Physical Appointments are currently being booked. All physicals are by appointment only. Students should wear loose clothing to the physical. Parents need to bring completed forms (located on the Munson Army Heath Center website) and the child’s immunization record to the appointment. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center will be closed May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

Munson Army Health Center and the pharmacy will be closed from noon through the end of the day June 21.

Munson Army Health Center’s New Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Strep and Flu testing are available by appointment only. Call 684-6250 to make an appointment with your primary care provider.

Munson Army Health Center will host Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Check in at the Rehabilitation Center on the first floor near the pharmacy. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

The Medical Records/ Release of Information office’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call 684-6278/6810.

Flu vaccines are still available for all ages. The Immunizations and Allergy Clinic is on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center and is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith Dental Clinic is closed from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. daily for lunch.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.

The Fit for Performance weight loss classes taught by a registered dietitian are 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center. Soldiers, beneficiaries and Department of the Army civilians are eligible to attend. Call 684-6250 to sign up.

Sign up for Tricare online at www.tricareonline.com to make or cancel appointments, check labs and refill prescriptions.

To view referrals and authorizations, register on the health net federal services website as a beneficiary at www.tricare-west.com.

Munson Army Health Center’s Rehabilitation Center has easy direct access. No referral is needed for physical therapy. Call 684-6338 for an appointment.

Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Munson Army Health Center provides services such as vasectomies and battlefield auricular acupuncture. Call 684-6250 for an appointment and referral.

Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Clinic’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Walk-in hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Behavioral Health is located in the Gentry Clinic building.