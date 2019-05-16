STAFFORD — H. Keith Allen, 80, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home in Stafford. Born April 28, 1939 in Stafford. He was the son of Harold and Marjorie Robinson Allen. He married Mary Staub on August 26, 1967. They had four children and were married until 1985.

Keith graduated from Stafford High School (1957) and Hutchinson Community College (1961). He spent time in the army reserves, and worked the family farm for many years. Most recently, he was employed by Dunrite Inc. He was active in the community of Stafford, serving on the city council and the school board. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, traveling and was an avid reader. He traveled to all 50 states and many countries.

He is survived by his longtime companion Chuckie Schmidt of Russell; children, Kim (Tony) Helfrich, Joe (Anastasia) Allen and Klay (Amy) Allen; daughter-in-law, Amber Kanaras; sisters, Carol Porter and Mary Hagerman; 13 grandchildren, Halle, Sian and Kian Helfrich, Madilynn, Cross, Joshua and Julia Allen, Katie, Konnor and Grant Allen, Mary, Morgan and Maya Allen.

He was preceded in death by son Jeff Allen and brother R.F. “Skip" Allen.

Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Minnis Chapel, Stafford. Family visitation will be Thursday 5:30-7 p.m. at Keith’s home, 200 N Buffalo. Memorials may be given to the Stafford Education Foundation in care of the chapel.