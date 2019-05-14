Santa Fe Lake improvements

AUGUSTA — Augusta city staff and council members have spent considerable time and effort into improving life and amenities for the community. One of Augusta’s assets is Santa Fe Lake and the location has seen a number of improvements in the past few years.

Among the proposed improvements from the Park Advisory Board is the implementation of a campsite reservation system, donations of mountain bikes and helmets for a rental program, implementation of a Kid’s Summer Nature Camp and amendments to the Augusta City Code.

Rod Davis, SFL caretaker, said all campsites at SFL are on first-come, first-serve basis, which eliminates out-of-town traffic. Using Reserve America, SFL customers will have the ability to make reservations in person, by phone, email and online. The Reserve America system also handles all of the back-end park accounting and customer management, which will provide lake staff with customer data and other analytics that will assist them.

Davis said lake staff has worked in conjuction with Bicycle X-Change, a Wichita business, to provide rental mountain bikes for the trail network at SFL.

The newly expanded nature and mountain bike trails at SFL have gained region-wide recognition and popularity. According to Davis, the mountain bike rental program is one more service that can be provided to lake patrons and create an additional revenue stream to help maintain and expand the trail network.

Colmery-O'Neil to offer women's health fair

TOPEKA — Women veterans will be able to get information on services that benefit their health at a special fair this week at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka.

The Women’s Whole Health Fair, which will be held in conjunction with National Women’s Health Week, will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the Building 4 Women’s Health Center at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center, 2200 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Organizers said women veterans are invited to attend the fair and find out about new groups and services offered at Colmery-O'Neil's recently expanded Women’s Health Center.

The event will offer information about services, wellness activities, opportunities to visit with staff, clinic tours, refreshments and door prizes.

The event is open to women veterans, staff and the public.

Those who are unable to attend the event may call the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System for more information at (785) 350-3111, ext. 53442.