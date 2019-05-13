Man arrested for burning recliner in his driveway

HUTCHINSON — A man was arrested Saturday for setting fire to a recliner in his driveway.

It was unclear from details released during the man’s appearance in court Monday why he wanted to burn the chair, but when the man reportedly disobeyed police commands, the officer brought him down with a stun gun.

Dallas Roy Schwartz, 57, was booked into jail Saturday afternoon on suspicion of arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.

An affidavit read by Reno County Magistrate Daniel Gilligan indicated a Hutchinson police officer responded to Schwartz home on a report of furniture burning in the driveway. When the officer advised Schwartz to move away from the chair and come over to the officer, he instead began to back away.

After ignoring commands to stop moving, the officer used a Taser to stop him, Gilligan said.

The man’s wife was in court and requested he receive a psychiatric evaluation. Gilligan advised he’d appoint an attorney, who could ask for that after meeting with Schwartz to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial.

Schwartz remains jailed on $6,500 bond.

Man sentenced on child pornography

LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth man was sentenced Monday to 121 months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

In addition, the defendant, Pedro Zamora, 36, was ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution.

Zamora pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, McAllister said. In his plea, Zamora admitted that investigators found 127 videos and 1,900 images containing child pornography on a computer in his home.

Zamora used file-sharing programs to collect and distribute the images, McAllister said. Zamora told investigators he began searching for child pornography on the internet when he was in middle school.

McAllister commended the Overland Park Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.