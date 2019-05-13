LEAVENWORTH — Col. Marne Sutten, who soon will conclude her two-year term as garrison commander on Fort Leavenworth, reported on the status of the military installation during a State of the Garrison presentation Friday at the Frontier Conference Center.

Sutten said there are 1,498 military service members and 5,802 family members living on post.

She said Fort Leavenworth’s contribution to the Kansas City metro area amounts to $2.7 billion each year.

She said there are a total of 1,186 military service members enrolled in the Command and General Staff College and other education programs on the fort, and nearly 8,000 service members taking other advanced courses on-post.

Suttenhad high praise for the international officers’ program at the CGSC, and recognized the Leavenworth community for having a “positive impact on the international students.”

She reported that 52 percent of the garrison’s budget went to contracts and utilities, while 42 percent of the budget went to labor costs.

Sutten announced that Col. Harry Hung will take over as the new garrison commander during a change of command ceremony May 30. Sutten will assume her new duties in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

New Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones will take over his new duties on that date as well.

Incoming leadership at the Combined Arms Center includes Gen. Michael Formica, commanding general, Brig. Gen. Stephen Maranian, provost of Army University, and Brig. Gen. Stephen Michael, Combined Arms Center – Training.

Sutten said that the military installation soon will be in transition as this year’s students and their families will be leaving while next year’s students and their families will be arriving.

She said traffic congestion on Fort Leavenworth peaks during the summer transition. She said last year during the summer months, there were 2,394 household shipments made.