After a foggy start to the day on Monday, look for sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower-70s in the Topeka area.

Tuesday should be a bit warmer, with highs in the lower-80s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture Tuesday night.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Patchy dense fog early. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.