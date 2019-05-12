The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing people after leaving the car they were in that became stranded in floodwaters.

Deputies are looking for a female and a male named Austin.

Deputies responded about 4:33 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Road J and Road 160 in Emporia.

Offices arriving on scene found Robert Hise, 18, of Emporia, on a bicycle, according to a news release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

Hise informed deputies there were people in a vehicle that was in the water. It was believed the vehicle was in the 800 block of Road 160.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the south ditch and it appeared the current had moved the car across the road, the sheriff's office said.

Hise attempted to go into the water and was told by deputies not to, the sheriff's office said.

Hise continued going into the water and was arrested in connection with obstructing legal process and interference with law enforcement officer.

The Emporia Fire Department and the Lyon County EMS responded to the scene and were able to reach the vehicle by boat.

Three people were rescued from the car and checked by EMS.

They were identified as Noah Kanyizere, 24, of Wichita, Jay Howe, 18, of Wichita and a 17-year old female.

The three occupants informed deputies two people left the vehicle about 2 a.m.

Deputies began searching for the female and male using a drone but were unsuccessful in locating the two people.

