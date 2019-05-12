Angel Gonzales, a senior at Topeka West High School, found out he won the prestigious Gate Scholarship in a somewhat mundane manner — via email.

“I just randomly found it in my inbox one day,” he said. “It hit me like a freight train going nowhere. It was also on the weekend I was celebrating my birthday. I honestly didn’t think I would get it. Frankly, I was just amazed I was a finalist. It’s incredible really. Not something I thought I would ever achieve.”

The Gates Scholarship, created by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is an extremely selective one for minorities who are Pell Grant eligible and in the top 10 percent of their graduating class. The program will pay for college costs for five years in excess of other scholarships and the expected family contribution based on FAFSA applications, including costs for tuition and fees, room and board, books and transportation. Some personal expenses may also be covered.

“There aren’t very many Gates Scholarship winners across the country each year,” said Topeka West principal Dustin Dick. “From the information we have, there are 300 students recognized out of 36,500 applicants. So, for a student of ours to be selected is a big deal.

“Angel is a unique young man. He’s very serious about his studies and has been involved in ROTC the whole time. He’s the kind of kid that just goes about his day and does what he’s supposed to do. He takes what he does very seriously, works hard at it and expects to do well at everything he does.”

Gonzales is ranked third in the Topeka West Class of 2019. He plans to attend Kansas State University in the fall to study engineering. Also, he plays the cello and does art on the side. He would like to one day create his own comic series.

Though Gonzales’ two older brothers attended college, his parents didn’t, which makes him a first-generation college student. His dad, who works in construction, and mom, a cafeteria lady at Eisenhower Middle School, both encouraged him to focus on his studies instead of getting a part-time job.

“They thought it would be better in the long run. Their advice paid off,” Gonzales said.

In addition to funding, the Gates Scholarship will provide further support to scholars by making sure they have access to the resources and services they need at their college or university from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers. To start, Gonzales will join the other scholars at a summer institute this June in Dallas, where he will attend workshops and other activities.

Gonzales admitted to being a little nervous about going to K-State, though he already feels at home in Manhattan since both brothers attended that university. He knows it will be a major change from his high school experience, as well as living on his own for the most part.

However, the scholarship does put his mind at ease.

“It certainly will make things a lot less complicated,” he said. “I’ll still have to worry about my studies, but I won’t have to balance a job on top of that.”