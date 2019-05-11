Pratt ladies regain softball focus.

After a rained filled week of no softball games, the PHS softball team was finally able to play Hesston on Monday, May 6. They posted two more wins to their record, 14-2.

“I thought the key to our two wins against Hesston was regaining our focus,” said head coach Mike Forshee, “We have been playing pretty well up until all the moisture arrived. We need to be able to play consistently in order to stay sharp and get better.”

The girls had a strong offensive day against Hesston, scoring runs every inning. They outdid themselves in the fourth inning, scoring 8 runs to run rule the Swathers, 16-1.

They continued to be aggressive at the plate in the next game. Brooklyn Humble hit her first home run as a Greenback and Brianna Cruz added another one to her record. Pratt run ruled Hesston in five innings, 13-1.

“The things we need to work on is to continue to have a good a approach at the plate. When we step in, all the thinking is over and its reaction time. I think the girls have done a good job of making those adjustments,” said Forshee.

Pratt competes against the Kingman Eagles at senior night on Friday. This will be their last regular season game of the year.

“With the last regular season game comes a lot of anticipation for the postseason. On a different note, it's the last regular season game for our six seniors and that is tough. They have given so much to our program and all sports at PHS we want this to be a special day for them,” said Forshee.