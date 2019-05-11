Mothers invited to a cappella concert

NEWTON — The members of Woven and Open Road, Bethel College’s small vocal ensembles, invite their mothers, other mothers, and all who enjoy a cappella music to spend Mother’s Day evening with them.

The two groups will give their end-of-the-year concert together at 7 p.m. May 12 in Memorial Hall on the Bethel campus.

Each group will perform separately and they’ll also sing some numbers together.

In addition, they will give their graduating senior members special recognition.

Concert raises hope for Pratt man needing a kidney

PRATT — The music was inspirational. Most was serious, some was light hearted but it was all for the common goal of raising funds for a teacher in need at Pratt Community College.

Barrett Smith, PCC agriculture instructor, needs a new kidney and is on the transplant list. To help raise funds to cover some of the expenses, the PCC Performing Arts Department and the PCC Farm Bureau hosted a “Battling For Barrett” concert on May 7 at the Front Porch. The PCC Encore group along with Rev. Scott Powell and violinist Tammy Thimesch presented an evening of inspiring music to raise money funds for Smith. A silent auction with donated items also helped with fund raising efforts.

Encore members all wore “Barrett’s Gang” t-shirts with a message on the back encouraging people to ask them how to become an O positive kidney donor.

Smith has igA nephropathy, a kidney disease caused when immunoglobulin A, an antibody, lodges in the kidneys. This causes inflammation the may hamper a kidneys ability to filter wastes from blood, according to www.mayoclinic.org.