Women at the Topeka Correctional Facility say their former dental lab instructor flaunted his authority over inmates, touched their breasts and vaginas against their will and compelled one of them to massage his penis to ejaculation multiple times.

The former instructor, Tomas Co, removed the pockets of his pants to allow access to his penis, told inmates he loved them, and built a body pillow from an inmate's image, according to accusations made to a special agent with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The agent's interviews with 25 inmates form the basis for a charging affidavit that was made public Friday by Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios after The Topeka Capital-Journal asked for the document's release.

Co, 73, who faces seven charges of unlawful sexual relations with seven different inmates at the women's prison, appeared in court Friday for a hearing on whether to turn the affidavit over to reporters who asked for it. The prosecutor and defense attorney filed motions under seal to prevent disclosure of the affidavit, and The Capital-Journal asked to intervene.

Rios granted access with redactions for names and security-related details. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing in the criminal case for June 24.

The affidavit, written by KDOC special agent Mary Ostrander, offers new details into the alleged abuse of women who were under Co's supervision as he trained them to make dentures. The program was designed to provide inmates a marketable skill upon release from the state-run prison, and some of the women feared they would lose their certification if they objected to Co's "perverse" behavior, Ostrander reported.

Co was fired in December following the special agent's interviews with Co's students. Ostrander tracked a pattern of behavior that escalated from rubbing women's shoulders to blowing kisses to requesting sexual gratification.

"He said he had something for me in his pocket, and so I would reach in his pocket and there would not be a pocket," one woman told the investigator. "I would feel skin. And sure enough, um, you know, his thing would be there and he would ask me to rub it. I don't know. It's just disgusting. It's just disgusting. It's gross. It's hella f****** gross."

The woman said he would corner her in the storage closet and ask for "the pocket thing" on a weekly or biweekly basis while she was taking the class. She estimated this happened between 16 and 32 times. She said she refused his request for oral sex.

Other women complained that he rubbed them over their clothes in intimate locations and tried to kiss them. Several women complained that he stuck his tongue in their ears.

Documents previously obtained by The Capital-Journal reveal prison staff knew of concerning behavior by Co as early as January 2017. An internal investigation confirmed unprofessional behavior and sexual harassment. Both the warden and a federal auditor recommended Co's dismissal, but the deputy secretary for KDOC at the time overruled and allowed Co to remain.

Co's work at the prison began in 2011. The charges against him are tied to accusations of abuse from 2014 to 2018.

Chris Joseph, the attorney defending Co, said there was no independent verification that anything the women said was true.

"It's just inmate allegations with nothing to confirm," Joseph said.

One woman said she was in the dental lab when Co asked her to come stand beside him. She froze as he put his arm around her and rubbed the small of her back.

"A lot of us girls in there, um, know that he's made it the last seven years and ... nothing has ever happened," the inmate said. "They end up losing their job. They end up getting sent over to the compound. They are the ones that ... ended up punished in the end. So we keep our mouths shut and try to do our job because at the end of the day, a lot of us have been through this stuff and nobody's ever believed us before."

Another individual said Co sat beside her and placed his hand inside her right upper thigh, the document said. Another passage in the document said a person at TCF complained that Co would touch her hands for long periods of time, and there were a few occasions when he intentionally "touched my bottom or brushed against the side of my breast."

Co touched one woman's knee daily, the agent reported, and asked about her personal life, making her feel uncomfortable. Co wanted to take her on trips to New York or other countries, the inmate said.

"He told her he wanted to take her shopping and go places together outside of the prison after she's released," the agent wrote. "She thought that was weird, but she didn't really know how to respond. It made her nervous."

The agent said some women told her they had heard from other offenders that Co is a "trick," or someone an offender can use for money, before they entered the program.

"I don't think he's a very nice man," one of Co's students told the agent. "You know, I think he uses his position of power. ... I do feel that he's a predator. OK, I don't feel that. I know he's a predator. You know, like ... he just is. He's just hella perverse and inappropriate."