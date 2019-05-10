The Fairmount Township Fire Department has a new chief.

Mike Lingenfelser, who had been serving as the interim chief, was named the chief last week by the Fairmount Township Board of Trustees, according to Township Clerk Steve Marquardt.

The Fire Department provides services to Fairmount Township in southeastern Leavenworth County and the city of Basehor.

Lingenfelser joined the Fairmount Township Fire Department in September 2015, serving as a fire administrator and captain. He was promoted to the position of assistant chief in November. He was named the interim chief in April. He was named the full-time chief May 2.

He replaces former Chief Chuck Magaha, who will continue to volunteer for the Fairmount Township Fire Department.

“Chief Lingenfelser has been a tremendous asset to our fire department since 2015. His distinctive integrity, leadership and loyalty to this fire department and our community brings key influence to grow strategically into the future,” Marquardt said in a news release.

When he came to the Fairmount Township Fire Department, Lingenfelser already had more than 30 years of experience as a firefighter. He previously served as an assistant chief of the Leavenworth Fire Department. And he volunteered for the Kickapoo Township Fire Department.

He also was an associate field instructor for the Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute.

Lingenfelser serves as the treasurer for the Kickapoo Township Board.

“Mike brings a unique quality in leadership and experience, serving on both a volunteer and paid fire department for many years,” Marquardt said in the news release.