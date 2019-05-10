The Leavenworth Police Department will host its annual Summer Camp from June 24-28 at the Kansas City Kansas Community College Pioneer Career Center, 1901 Spruce St. in Leavenworth.

Applications can be picked up at the Leavenworth Police Department, which is located inside the Justice Center, 601 S. Third Street, Suite 2055.

The free camp is open to students who will be entering grades four through six in the 2019-2020 school year.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the camp will include educational activities such as a weather safety presentation. Attendees will play games in the afternoon.

Kitchens said there will be day trips to the Leavenworth police station and a fire station. There also will be a day trip to Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City, Kansas.

Spots are limited and applications are due on June 16. For more information, contact Officer Johnny Sweet at 913-651-2260.