Officials removed from county pay plan

LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth County commissioners voted to remove elected officials from a county pay plan.

Salaries of the county elected officials are set each year by the commission. But the salaries were being determined using the same pay plan that is used for employees of the county government. The pay plan takes into consideration factors such as experience and education.

The change approved Wednesday by the county commission removes the commissioners as well as other elected officials such as the county clerk and sheriff from the pay plan.

Commissioners previously discussed the issue during an April 17 work session.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said commissioners reached a consensus then to remove the salaries of county elected officials from the pay plan. The issue was brought back to commissioners Wednesday for formal adoption.

Convicted murderer Liles gets 3 life terms

TOPEKA — Convicted murderer Kora Liles was sentenced to three consecutive life terms Friday for the slayings of three people on March 12, 2017.

Liles was convicted June 20, 2018, for participating in the kidnapping, assault and killing of Matthew Leavitt, Luke Davis and Nicole Fisher.

She was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of over 3.5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Liles will serve three life sentences consecutively, a minimum of 25 years each, before she is eligible for parole, according to a news release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Kagay said Liles will then serve a maximum sentence of 37 years for all remaining counts.

Leavitt, Davis and Fisher were killed at Liles' house in North Topeka, 115 N.W. Grant.

The three died by strangulation and suffocation with Davis being killed first, followed by Fisher and then Leavitt, according to Topeka Capital-Journal archives.