NICKERSON — While complete results were not listed at print deadline, both the Hesston and Halstead track teams collected several medals at the Central Kansas League Championships Thursday at Nickerson.

For the Hesston girls, Emily Koehn won the triple jump in 32-5 1/4.

The team of Marisa Vogt, Caryn Yoder, Elise Kaiser and Emily Friesen won the 4x100-meter relay in 52.18.

The team of Vogt, Emily Koehn, Yoder and Kaiser finished second in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:15.91.

Celbi Richardson took second in the discus in 104-5.

Yoder finished second in the 100-meter dash in 13.12. Yoder took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.15.

Kaiser was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.42.

For the Hesston boys, Nicholas Arnold finished third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.07.

Jordyn Vogt finished third in the 800-meter run in 2:14.92.

For the Halstead boys, Andrew O’Brien won the 800-meter run in 2:08.09.

Doug Grider finished second in the discus in 139-0. Aric Propst finished second in the shot put in 45-8 1/4.

For the Halstead girls, Shaeley Day finished third in the discus in 100-5. Parker Schroeder finished third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:56.12.

Both Halstead and Hesston will compete in the Class 3A regional meet at 3 p.m. May 17 at Cheney.

Central Kansas League

Championships

Thursday

at Nickerson

Scorers and area results

GIRLS

Team scores — n/a.

Shot put — 1. Hoover, Rhaegan Prt. 37-1 1/4; 2. Saunders, Jessica Hil. 36-3 3/4; 3. Clark, Monica Lar. 35-9 1/4; 4. Paramore, Faith Hav. 35-4 1/4; 5. Richardson, Celbi Hes. 34-6 1/4; 6. Day, Shaeley Hal. 32-0 1/2. 13. Black, Holli Hal. 27-8 1/2; 18. Cervantes, Diana Hes. 25-4; 19. Lang, Harley Hal. 23-11; 20. Ronan, Sydney Hes. 21-10 1/2.

Discus — 1. Saunders, Jessica Hil. 116-4; 2. Richardson, Celbi Hes. 104-5; 3. Day, Shaeley Hal. 100-5; 4. Funk, Emersyn Hil. 97-8; 5. Lang, Harley Hal. 91-6; 6. Hoover, Rhaegan Prt. 88-9. 15. Cervantes, Diana Hes. 66-0; 19. Black, Holli Hal. 58-6.

Javelin — 1. Paramore, Faith Hav. 118-10; 2. Berens, Addie Hil. 117-11; 3. Schmidt, Maleigha Hoi. 105-5; 4. Jones, Dallas Lar. 102-1; 5. Clark, Shelby Hes. 95-4; 6. Saunders, Jessica Hil. 92-2. 11. Koehn, MacKenzie Hes. 81-6; 13. Ferralez, Harley Hes. 78-1; 16. Black, Holli Hal. 71-1.

High jump — 1. Rasmussen, Kaitlyn Prt. 5-0; 2. Fischer, Katie Lar. 5-0; 3. Leiker, Makayla Lar. 5-0; 4. Klein, Iris Hil. 4-6; 5. Heitschmidt, Addie SV 4-4.

Long jump — 1. Kleiner, Kinsey Hil. 15-5 1/4; 2. Peters, Belle SV 15-4 3/4; 3. Friesen, Emily Hes. 15-1; 4. Barker, Halle Lar. 14-3; 5. Roper, Reese Hav. 14-1 1/4; 6. Stansbury, Anna Ly. 13-6 3/4. 13. Clark, Shelby Hes. 12-8 1/2.

Triple jump — 1. Koehn, Emily Hes. 32-5 1/4; 2. Stansbury, Anna Ly. 31-4; 3. Saunders, Sammie Hil. 31-1; 4. Boldra, Aubrey SV 30-9 1/2; 5. Franz, Eva Hil. 30-4 1/4; 6. Barker, Halle Lar. 30-1 1/2.

Pole vault — 1. Peters, Belle SV 10-7; 2. Schmidt, Maleigha Hoi. 10-1; 3. Lovett, Emily Hoi. 8-1; 3. Meyers, Aubrey Prt. 8-1; 5. Peterson, Lydia SV 7-7; 5. Thompson, Olivia Hes. 7-7.

100-m. HH — 1. Peters, Belle SV 16.2; 2. Colson, Samantha Hoi. 16.46; 3. Weaver, Emily Hav. 16.85; 4. Sanders, Bailey Hoi. 17.04; 5. Phillips, Savannah SV 18.23; 6. Vargas, Karime Ly. 18.31; 8. Hamilton, Katie Hes. 19.42.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Smoky Valley 10:36.88 (Johnson, McKinley; Rose, Abby; Ebert, Rylee; Lambert, Gracie); 2. Halstead 11:19.61 (Siebert, Jayden; Siebert, Kaia; Johnson, Lydia; Schroeder, Parker); 3. Hesston 11:42.09 (Vogt, Marisa; Ferralez, Harley; Thompson, Olivia; Lais, Olivia); 4. Hoisington 12:11.18 (Kindscher, Jessi; Lamatsch, Alyx; Guthrie, Jaci; Tafalla, Elena).

100-m. dash — 1. Weaver, Emily Hav. 13.00; 2. Yoder, Caryn Hes. 13.12; 3. Helfrich, Sian Prt. 13.17; 4. Roper, Reese Hav. 13.21; 5. Haxton, Kerington SV 13.58; 6. Lemuz, Cagney Lar. 13.75.

1,600-m. run — 1. Hoskinson, Taylor Haven 5:43.44; 2. Hoeme, Addie Prt. 5:45.09; 3. Schroeder, Parker Hal. 5:56.12; 4. Lott, Gracie SV 5:59.49; 5. Nord, Cierra Lar. 6:07.17; 6. Lacoy, Ryleigh Hav. 6:18.87. 11. Weber, Leah Hal. 6:57.02; 12. Barthelme, Danielle Hes. 7:19.39.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Hesston 52.18 (Vogt, Marisa; Yoder, Caryn; Kaiser, Elise; Friesen, Emily); 2. Smoky Valley 52.74 (Haxton, Kerington; Rose, Abby; Lambert, Gracie; Peters, Belle); 3. Hoisington 53.19 (Schmidt, Maleigha; Sanders, Bailey; Schneider, Suzanna; Colson, Samantha); 4. Larned 54.67 (Sanger, Katelynn; Lemuz, Cagney; Nesby, Shaylee; Barker, Halle); 5. Hillsboro 56.31 (Ediger, Mallory; Berens, Addie; Saunders, Sammie; Kleiner, Kinsey).

400-m. dash — 1. Rose, Abby SV 1:01.31; 2. Kaiser, Elise Hes. 1:02.42; 3. Lamatsch, Alyx Hoi. 1:04.85; 4. Gerber, Karenna Hal. 1:05.31; 5. Peterson, Kajsa SV 1:06.44; 6. Franz, Eva Hil. 1:06.62.

300-m. LH — 1. Weaver, Emily Hav. 46.83; 2. Helfrich, Sian Prt. 46.84; 3. Haxton, Kerington SV 49.80; 4. Sanders, Bailey Hoi. 51.00; 5. Colson, Samantha Hoi. 51.33; 6. Phillips, Savannah SV 52.76. 9. Hamilton, Katie Hes. 57.25.

800-m. run — 1. Paramore, Faith Hav. 2:29.83; 2. Lambert, Gracie SV 2:33.76; 3. Hoskinson, Taylor Haven 2:37.71; 4. Schroeder, Parker Hal. 2:45.32; 5. Shanline, Mackenzie Pratt 2:49.66; 6. Ebert, Rylee SV 2:52.25.

200-m. dash — 1. Roper, Reese Hav. 26.89; 2. Yoder, Caryn Hes. 27.15; 3. Helfrich, Sian Prt. 27.41; 4. Schneider, Suzanna Hoi. 28.44; 5. Phillips, Savannah SV 29.28; 6. Ronan, Sydney Hes. 29.43.

3,200-m. run — n/a.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Haven 4:15.18 (Weaver, Emily; Hoskinson, Taylor; Paramore, Faith; Roper, Reese); 2. Hesston 4:15.91 (Vogt, Marisa; Koehn, Emily; Yoder, Caryn; Kaiser, Elise); 3. Smoky Valley 4:19.53 (Haxton, Kerington; Rose, Abby; Peterson, Kajsa; Lambert, Gracie); 4. Halstead 4:34.00 (Gerber, Karenna; Siebert, Jayden; Johnson, Lydia; Schroeder, Parker); 5. Hoisington 4:37.70 (Sanders, Bailey; Schneider, Suzanna; Lamatsch, Alyx; Colson, Samantha); 6. Pratt 4:40.91 (Kaufman, Kieara; Leckner, Vanessa; Shanline, Mackenzie; Helfrich, Sian).

BOYS

Team scores — n/a.

Shot put — 1. Shaw, Wes Hil. 58-6 1/4; 2. Propst, Aric Hal. 45-8 1/4; 3. Pedigo, Wyatt Hoi. 45-2 1/4; 4. Janzen, Jared Hil. 44-8; 5. Grider, Doug Hal. 44-6; 6. Wampler, Ethan SV 44-1 1/2. 8. Albin, Chet Hes. 40-9 1/2; 13. McDonald, Ethan Hal. 37-6 1/4; 18. Richardson, Cason Hes. 33-10.

Discus — 1. Shaw, Wes Hil. 171-6; 2. Grider, Doug Hal. 139-0; 3. Snider, Dawson Prt. 135-1; 4. Janzen, Jared Hil. 133-6; 5. Pena, Alejandro Ly. 131-2; 6. Mogbo, Jevon Hoi. 120-4. 8. Loucks, Josh Hal. 113-6; 12. Propst, Aric Hal. 110-4; 13. Richardson, Cason Hes. 110-0; 14. Albin, Chet Hes. 108-9.

Javelin — 1. Blankenship, Caden Prt. 171-10; 2. Wittington, Sebastian Larned 148-6; 3. Kaufman, Cole Hil. 145-4; 4. Fernandez, Andres Prt. 144-4; 5. Propst, Aric Hal. 138-0; 6. Grosland, Nate SV 137-9; 11. Grider, Doug Hal. 123-8; 14. Richardson, Cason Hes. 112-0.

High jump — 1. Jones, Hunter Nic. 6-5; 2. Miller, Brayden Nic. 6-0; 3. Clark, Carl Ly. 5-10; 3. May, Grant Prt. 5-10; 3. Linnens, Carson Hil. 5-10; 6. Sanger, Chance Lar. 5-8.

Long jump — 1. Jones, Hunter Nic. 21-2 3/4; 2. Skelton, Brock Larned 20-8; 3. Winsor, Brett Prt. 20-6 3/4; 4. Windholz, Carson SV 20-6 1/2; 5. Driggers, Josiah Hil. 20-6; 6. Robinson, Xavier Hoi. 19-11 3/4. 14. Esparza, Ernesto Hal. 14-4 1/4.

Triple jump — 1. Jones, Hunter Nic. 44-3 1/4; 2. Driggers, Josiah Hil. 43-0 1/2; 3. Robinson, Xavier Hoi. 43-0 1/2; 4. Skelton, Brock Larned 41-8 3/4; 5. Windholz, Carson SV 41-7 1/4; 6. Linnens, Carson Hil. 41-0. 12. Esparza, Ernesto Hal. 31-10 3/4.

Pole vault — 1. Peters, Andrew SV 13-1; 2. Hein, Nate Hil. 12-1; 3. Nolde, Kristopher Larned 11-1; 4. Ball, Joshua Hoi. 10-7; 5. Powell, Caleb Prt. 10-1; 5. Major, Charlie Hil. 10-1. 7. Newman, John Hal. 9-7; 10. Bartel, Will Hes. 9-1.

110-m. HH — 1. Winsor, Brett Prt. 15.43; 2. Jones, Hunter Nic. 15.52; 3. Arnold, Nicholas Hes. 17.07; 4. Wikum, Wyatt Hoi. 20.56; 5. Batchman, Jared Hoi. 21.03; 6. Weis, Braiden SV 21.04.

4x800-m. relay — n/a.

100-m. dash — 1. Lambert, Timmy SV 10.91; 2. Cox, Dylan Prt. 11.54; 3. Skelton, Brock Lar. 11.55; 4. Roth, Parker Hes. 11.58; 5. Mason, Caden Hoi. 11.70; 6. Janzen, Cole Hav. 11.72. 8. Boyd, Conner Hal. 11.92

1,600-m. run — 1. Heline, Ryan SV 4:47.52; 2. Lothman, Brayden Larned 4:48.21; 3. Diener, Caleb Hil. 5:00.99; 4. Reed, Tristan Hil. 5:01.70; 5. Yott, Dayne Hoi. 5:03.19; 6. Doss, Ian Hoi. 5:03.57. 7. Radke, Isaac Hal. 5:04.40; 9. Funk, Carter Hes. 5:12.19; 11. Carr, Gage Hal. 5:16.84; 14. Kueker, Joey Hes. 5:42.87.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Smoky Valley 43.93 (Peters, Andrew; Schrag, Lane; Windholz, Carson; Lambert, Timmy); 2. Larned 45.01 (Sanger, Chance; Nolde, Kristopher; Anderson, Jason; Skelton, Brock); 3. Hoisington 45.14 (Mason, Caden; Robinson, Chase; Robinson, Xavier; Pedigo, Wyatt); 4. Pratt 45.18 (Cox, Dylan; Winsor, Brett; Sanchez, Daniel; Blankenship, Caden); 5. Halstead 45.56 (Grider, Scott; Gerber, Braden; Propst, Aric; Boyd, Conner); 6. Haven 46.07 (Seck, Shawn; Seck, Nathan; Fox, Dakota; Janzen, Cole); 7. Hesston 46.09 (Vogt, Jordyn; Arnold, Nicholas; Slater, Garrett; Roth, Parker).

400-m. dash — 1. Schrag, Lane SV 52.74; 2. Seck, Nathan Hav. 53.00; 3. Cox, Dylan Prt. 54.92; 4. Nava, Alex Nic. 55.67; 5. Richards, Dylan Hoi. 56.03; 6. Cox, Demarius Hil. 56.47. 10. Richardson, Cason Hes. 58.61; 11. Esau, Braden Hes. 58.64.

300-m. IH — 1. Lambert, Timmy SV 37.95; 2. Winsor, Brett Prt. 40.42; 3. Yott, Dayne Hoi. 44.48; 4. Herrera, Fernando Larned 44 1/2; 5. James, Joseph Prt. 45.91; 6. Marley, Isaiah Lar. 47.65.

800-m. run — 1. O'Brien, Andrew Hal. 2:08.09; 2. Lothman, Brayden Larned 2:13.54; 3. Vogt, Jordyn Hes. 2:14.92; 4. Doss, Ian Hoi. 2:15.73; 5. Diener, Caleb Hil. 2:18.69; 6. Huffman, Garret SV 2:22.22.

200-m. dash — n/a.

3,200-m. run — 1. Heline, Ryan SV 10:44.74; 2. Peterson, Joshua SV 10:48.01; 3. Reed, Tristan Hil. 10:58.26; 4. Yang, Johnny Hes. 11:06.80; 5. Orozco, Raul Prt. 11:09.55; 6. James, Cody Prt. 11:16.16. 9. Carr, Gage Hal. 11:37.78; 10. Kueker, Joey Hes. 11:46.68.

4x400-m. relay — n/a.