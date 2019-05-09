Summer Pool Passes are available for purchase at Harney Gym for Grant Pool and Hancock Pool. Cost is $4 for an individual daily pass; $90 for an individual half-summer pass; $130 for a full-summer military and non-military family pass. Pools open May 24. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

The Strong B.A.N.D.S. (Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength) Spring Splash Water Aerobics is 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 10 at Harney Sports Complex. The free event is open to the public. Get a wristband at any event and wear it throughout May to show your commitment to living a healthy lifestyle. Door prizes will be available. For more information, call 684-3224/5136.

The Strong B.A.N.D.S. (Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength) Armed Forces Day Adventure Race starts at 8 a.m. May 11 at Smith Lake. The “Amazing Race” consists of orienteering, a bike, paddle, and compass course, and two mystery challenges. A non-bike course will also be available. Cost is $25 per person or $55 per family. Fees include canoe use, paddles, life preservers, maps, passports, finishers award, compasses, and post-race refreshments. The event is family-friendly with racers choosing their distances and events. Race-day registration is in the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. For more information, call Connie Carpenter at (913) 683-5634 or e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com.

The Strong B.A.N.D.S. (Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength) fitness fair is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at Gruber Fitness Center. The free event is open to the public. Free Strong B.A.N.D.S. T-shirts are available for all participants. Get a wristband at any event and wear it throughout May to show your commitment to living a healthy lifestyle. Free fitness class demonstrations and door prizes will be available. Free Aerobic 10 passes are available for anyone who participates in all nine fitness classes. For more information, call 684-3224/5136.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby starts at 8 a.m. May 18 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. Medallions will be awarded to the top anglers in each of the five age groups and there will also be door and participation prizes. Hotdogs and drinks will be available for purchase during the event. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Tuesday Summer Trios league meeting is at 6:30 p.m. May 14 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. League play is 6:15-7:15 p.m. May 21 through July 23 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Three-person teams play three games per night, and the team can be any mix of men and women. Cost is $9 per week per person and includes three games and shoes with a Have-a-Ball option for an extra $7 per week. For more information and to sign up a team, call (913) 651-2195.

The Strong B.A.N.D.S. (Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength) Zumbathon is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at Harney Sports Complex. This is a free event open to the public. Get a wristband at any event and wear it throughout May to show your commitment to living a healthy lifestyle. Door prizes will be available. For more information, call 684-3224/5136.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation army open is 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 30 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $85 for pass holders and $105 for non-pass holders. There will be more than $10,000 in prizes and gifts, 18 hole prizes, four flights based on 32 teams, complimentary beverages, a box lunch and dinner. A hole-in-one wins a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Beat the Pro Par 3 Challenge will be new for 2019. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Strike Zone bowling center has new hours. Bowling hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Wednesday Golf League meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday April through September at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for registration and $5 weekly plus greens and cart fees. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Bowling Night is 6-9 p.m. every last Friday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Admission is free for BOSS soldiers.

Family Cosmic Bowling is 5-7 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $5 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Soldiers, civilians and family members who run, jog, walk or exercise outdoors on post are required to be aware of and comply with Command Policy Letter No. 13, “Running Routes on Fort Leavenworth,” which covers running rules, proper attire, use of headphones and other factors that can affect runner safety. Visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/Garrison/garrison-policy-letters.

DoD civilians can participate in the Civilian Fitness program, which allows full-time employees three hours of administrative leave per week for physical training, monitoring and education. For details, call Matt Price at 684-3224.

Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive, offers Free Skeet Shooting Lessons at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Equipment rental is available. For more information, call 684-8132.

Trails West Golf Course Enlisted Week is the first through the seventh of each month. Enlisted personnel play free. The offer is valid anytime Monday through Friday and on weekends after 1 p.m. Golf carts are not included.

Trails West Golf Course offers annual passes for $80 or less per month with unlimited greens access and discounts. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.