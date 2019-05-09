Police eye 'person of interest' in shooting

LEAVENWORTH — Authorities have identified a “person of interest” in the case of a Leavenworth man who was shot while watching television inside his home, a police spokesman said.

No arrests have been made.

“We’re evaluating some additional evidence,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen while at his home April 29 in the 700 block of Kiowa Street. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police believe the culprit fired shots from an alley outside the residence.

Kitchens said it may take several days to evaluate the additional evidence. But he anticipates the police will make a presentation to prosecutors at some point.

Topekan sentenced to 10 years in Lawrence shooting

TOPEKA — A Topeka man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for his role in the October 2017 deadly shooting in downtown Lawrence.

Ahman Rayton, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter for attempting to kill Robert Wheeler during a confrontation on Massachusetts Street that killed three people and injured two.

After Rayton's release from prison, he will be required to 24 months post-release supervision and has to register as a violent offender for 15 years, according to a news release from Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson.

Those that died during the shooting Oct 1, 2017 were Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, Topekan Tre-Mel Dupree Dean, 24, and Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee.

Rayton's co-defendant, Anthony Roberts Jr., 22, of Topeka, is set for a trial to begin June 10.