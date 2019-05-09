Staff reports

Thursday

May 9, 2019 at 8:37 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.84; Corn $3.39; Milo $2.99; Soybeans $7.14

PCP prices: Wheat $3.67; Corn $3.55; Milo/cwt. $5.40; Soybeans $7.53

Scoular: Wheat $3.84; Corn $3.63; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $7.52