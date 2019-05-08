The American Civil Liberties Union is pursuing twice as many lawsuits in Kansas under legal director Lauren Bonds than before she arrived.

When Bonds joined ACLU of Kansas in 2017, the Overland Park office had four active case. Currently, the staff is working eight.

The ACLU doesn’t file lawsuits without help from the public, however. Like other lawyers, they represent clients as plaintiffs. Bonds said more people are willing to take their cases to court.

Some complaints settle within a day, such as the Statehouse police banning Kansas State students from protesting over medical expansion on March. Others, including a fight against the Shawnee Mission School District for disciplining student journalists trying to cover a demonstration about school shootings, took a year of litigation. It was settled last month.

Bonds, 28, sat down in her hometown of Hutchinson and talked what she sees as an increase in activism.

GHK: What is precipitating more lawsuits?

Bonds: I that there is more kind of a stronger sense of activism among Kansans, who feel that the state or municipalities are violating their rights. It’s fantastic that people have had the courage to step forward and fix these problems that in a lot of cases have been going on for a long time.

GHK: A vivid example is Kansas State students getting banned from the Capitol for protesting refusal to pass Medicaid expansion with a banner of bloody hands. What did you find there?

Bonds: What we were challenging wasn't so much their right to drop a banner, it was the fact that the Statehouse currently maintains rules that would prohibit them from having a poster of the size of a piece of paper coming into the to the Legislature. And it wouldn't allow them to assemble without having a legislative sponsor. Essentially they were shutting out any kind of protest or freedom of expression if you didn't have endorsement from the government.

We got them temporarily enjoined, by agreement, for the legislative veto session. We're really in the process of seeing if we can get something more long term in fixing those rules.

GHK: The case against Shawnee Mission schools took longer.

Bonds: We thought we'll get this done with a letter or a phone call. Prior to filing a case, we worked for about a month with the school district trying to see if we can get some kind of agreement that they were going to not restrict students speech based on the fact that it was politically controversial. That is patently unconstitutional. We spent a year fighting it out.

I think we got just about basically that we asked for prior to filing the lawsuit. We also got attorneys’ fees, which is not something we were asking for before we filed the lawsuit.