Joan Jett to perform at Stiefel Theatre

Salina can love rock and roll all over again when Joan Jett and The Blackhearts come to town to perform an 8 p.m. concert Oct. 11 at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe.

Tickets start at $79 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Stiefel Theatre box office and at stiefeltheatre.org.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and co-founder of the groundbreaking all-girl punk quintet The Runaways, Joan Jett has produced eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "Bad Reputation," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" and a cover of "Crimson and Clover." Jett also has acted in movies and television, including 1987's "Light of Day" with Michael J. Fox, and the Broadway musical "The Rocky Horror Show."

For more information, call 827-1998.

Woman arrested in connection with kidnapping

TOPEKA — Topeka police reported they arrested a woman Monday in connection with the recent abduction of another woman.

Kala Bernadette Auchard, 24, was being held without bond Tuesday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with one felony count each of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping, according to jail records.

Those records indicated Auchard was booked at 10:30 p.m. Monday into the jail, where she also was being held on outstanding Shawnee County warrants charging her with felony theft and a misdemeanor probation violation and on a hold order issued in Lyon County.

Auchard allegedly used a blunt object while committing the crimes. The exact date and time the crimes occurred remained under investigation.