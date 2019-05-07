A woman's debit card taken from her stolen wallet Monday was used to purchase several prepaid Visa and Mastercard gift cards, according to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department.

Forrester said sometime after 11 a.m. Monday, a 75-year-old Salina woman reported her wallet missing from a purse she had in a cart at the Salina Hobby Lobby store. She later learned that her debit card had been used at Target, 2939 Market Place, and Lowe's Home Improvement, 3035 S. Ninth.

At Target, five prepaid Visa cards totaling $1,042 were purchased at about 11:34 a.m. Monday. A short time later at Lowe's, two transactions were made: the first for five prepaid Mastercards for a total of $541, and the second for five prepaid Mastercards for a total of $530.

Forrester said video surveillance at Target showed a white male and white female, both with brown hair and wearing ball caps, make the transaction and then leave the area in a blue or black SUV.