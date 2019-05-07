An Ottawa company agreed to pay $40,000 in fines and fees for violating state consumer protection laws by selling salvage recreational vehicles without disclosing that status to buyers, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the court-ordered penalty against Central RV, of Ottawa, stemmed from an investigation of complaints regarding unfair and deceptive acts tied to Nicholas Ford, a Gardner resident and the owner and president of Central RV.

In a consent judgment signed by Ford, Central RV was required to pay $30,000 in civil penalties and $10,000 in investigation costs. The company agreed not to violate the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and to comply with Kansas statutes related to dealer licensing, sales, sales reporting, titles and registration.

The attorney general’s office launched the inquiry in 2016 following allegations that Central RV was selling salvage recreational vehicles without properly disclosing their salvage status as required by law. Central RV was also alleged to be selling recreational vehicles "with all faults" and excluding an implied warranty — practices that are prohibited in Kansas.

The judgment approved Monday by Franklin County District Judge Eric Godderz included $131,000 in additional civil penalties that were suspended on the condition that the company comply with the court order.

In addition, the court document said Ford agreed to dismissal of lawsuits filed by himself and Central RV against the Kansas Department of Revenue and two members of the Kansas Highway Patrol.