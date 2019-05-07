Recent Day of Prayer

“Love One Another” was the theme of this year’s ‘National Day of Prayer’ celebration held on May 2, 2019, at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Mayor Haines stated that the first call to prayer was in 1775. Our founding fathers prayed for wisdom to form this nation. The inclusion of prayer in many of the early documents highlights the fact that prayer was a cherished aspect of daily life for them.

On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States. President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

This year’s program featured Kimberly Fross, Executive Director of the Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, who shared her testimony and gift of song.