LEAVENWORTH — The Kansas City region is one of three finalists in the search for a new home for two U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies. And this means Leavenworth County is still in the running to serve as the new headquarters for the agencies.

The Leavenworth County Development Corporation has submitted two business parks in the county for consideration. Leavenworth County is being considered under the umbrella of the greater Kansas City area.

In August, officials with the USDA announced plans to move the department’s Research, Education and Economics program and National Institute of Food and Agriculture to locations outside of the Washington, D.C., area.

The USDA received 136 expressions of interest including one for the greater Kansas City area.

On Friday, officials with the USDA announced that the Kansas City region, Indiana and the North Carolina Research Triangle area are the three finalists in the search for a new headquarters for the two agencies.

St. Louis and Madison, Wisc., were named as alternates in case the three finalists are determined not to be suited for the USDA’s needs.

Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC, has said locating the USDA agencies in Leavenworth County could bring 620 high-paying jobs.

Jack said business parks in Leavenworth and Tonganoxie have been submitted for consideration. But he said there is a potential third site.

Jack said he does not know how many other entities within the Kansas City region have expressed interest in the USDA agencies but said there probably are several.

He said the Kansas City Area Development Council is leading the effort to attract the USDA agencies to the region.

“KCADC is a pretty powerful tool in terms of representing the region,” he said.