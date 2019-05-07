Topeka police cited Kansas Sen. Vic Miller with driving under the influence after finding him late Monday inside his wrecked vehicle in the ditch beside Interstate 70 in East Topeka.

Miller, a Democrat from Topeka, was booked into Shawnee County Jail in connection with DUI and inattentive driving.

Police said only Miller's vehicle was involved in a crash that was reported around 11 p.m. near I-70 and S.E. Carnahan. The vehicle was found in the ditch. Miller wasn't injured but appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

Officers arrested Miller, who was booked into jail at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday and released at 2:45 a.m. after posting a $1,000 bond.

Miller, who declined to comment, is a former state representative, municipal court judge, county commissioner and city councilman who was selected by Democrats to fill the Senate seat vacated by Gov. Laura Kelly last fall.