Kansas Democratic Party leader to step down

TOPEKA — The Kansas Democratic Party is in the market for a new executive director.

Ethan Corson, the current executive director, announced Monday that he will be stepping down from his position effective with the start of his replacement.

Corson has led the Kansas Democratic Party since August 2017, including through the 2018 election cycle, which saw the party win its first gubernatorial election since 2006 and its first congressional election since 2008.

“Serving as executive director has been one of the great honors of my life,” Corson said in a news release. “Together with our supporters across Kansas, we’ve strengthened the Kansas Democratic Party and positioned it for long-term success. Our party is well-organized across the state, financially sound, and able to play a major role in helping elect Democrats.”

Kansas Democratic Party chairwoman Vicki Hiatt thanked Corson for his leadership.

“Ethan’s tireless dedication to our party is a major reason for our success in 2018 and why we are so well-positioned for the future,” Hiatt said. “He led the KDP with vision, integrity, and passion, and I will miss working together with him.”

Vehicle without front tire plows into pole, catches fire

SALINA — A vehicle being driven without a right front tire plowed into a light pole and caught fire Friday night, leading to a Salina woman's arrest for driving under the influence.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester, of the Salina Police Department, a 2009 Nisson Altima driven by Dawn Smith, 44, of Salina, was westbound in the 1000 block of east Pacific Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Friday when the vehicle, which had lost the front tire at some point, left the road, struck a light pole and caught on fire.

Smith was able to escape with minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, Forrester said. The fire was quickly contained, but the vehicle was a total loss.

After an investigation, Forrester said it was determined the vehicle had lost its front right tire near Ohio Street and Shipton Road, when Smith turned onto Pacific.

Smith was arrested for driving under the influence, Forrester said, as well as cited for no proof of insurance.