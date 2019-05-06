A man identified himself as a bail bondsman after he shot another man Monday morning at a south Topeka hotel, but police said they subsequently arrested him.

Lt. Robbie Simmons said Durante Dewayne Jones, 36, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with one count each of aggravated false impersonation, the criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and bail enforcement — unlawful acts.

The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m. in a second-floor room at the Travelers Inn motel, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police weren't releasing the name of the wounded man, who was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Initial reports indicated the man had been shot in the foot. Police at the scene would only say he was wounded in an "extremity."

Jones, who wasn't injured, was placed in handcuffs and taken to a police car that was parked with a number of other emergency vehicles on the north side of the two-story motel.

Police said Jones told them that when he'd gone to arrest the other man on an outstanding warrant, that man had attacked him with a large metal object and he'd shot him in self-defense.