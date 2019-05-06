TOPEKA — A bail bondsman shot a man during a disturbance that occurred while he was attempting to serve a warrant Monday morning at a south Topeka motel, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m. in a second-floor room at the Travelers Inn motel, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The wounded man was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The man's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. Initial reports indicated the man had been shot in the foot, but police at the scene would only say the man was wounded in an "extremity."

Another man, who didn't appear to be injured, was placed in handcuffs and taken to a police car that was parked with a number of other emergency vehicles on the north side of the two-story motel.

Police hadn't identified that man as of midmorning Monday, nor had they said why that person had been taken into custody.

Police spokesman Lt. Andrew Beightel said at the scene that the incident occurred during an altercation after a bail bondsman located a person for whom he had been searching at the motel.

"When the bondsman went to make the arrest," Beightel said, "the suspect attacked him with a large metal object, at which point the bondsman fired his firearm in self-defense and struck the subject one time."

Beightel said bail bondsmen "do have legal right to apprehend the suspects they go after."

Beightel added that no charges had been made against the bail bondsman pending the outcome of the police investigation of the incident.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said the man being sought was wanted in connection with a misdemeanor warrant for escape from custody. She added that the man being sought "grabbed a large metal lamp and attempted to strike the bail bondsman," who then fired his weapon, striking the other man.

The bail bondsman wasn't injured in the incident, Koenen said.