In a recent seven-day stretch, from April 27 to May 3, local law enforcement agencies investigated five shooting incidents in Topeka and Shawnee County in which seven people were wounded, including one fatally, with arrests reported in two of the cases and officers searching for assailants in the other three.

The shooting death of 23-year-old Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons around 12:45 a.m. April 28 in the 1400 block of S.W. 13th marked the city's third homicide of 2019. By Friday, no arrests had been announced regarding Simmons' death, as Topeka police detectives continued their investigation.

A former Washburn University football player, Corey Ballentine, also 23, was wounded in the same incident, which occurred near S.W. 13th and Lane. Hours earlier on Saturday afternoon, Ballentine had been selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants. Ballentine was released from the hospital earlier this week and was expected to be in the Giants' minicamp this weekend.

Arrests have been announced in two of the recent shooting incidents in Topeka and Shawnee County.

• Edward L. Euglow III was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after a man and woman were wounded around 6:40 p.m. April 27 in the 1200 block of N.W. Polk, police said. Both of the victims, who were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, suffered what where described as life-threatening injuries.

• Alfredo Campa-Vazquez, 25, was arrested following an incident around 11 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of S.W. Glencrest Drive in the Montara neighorhood just south of Topeka. Shawnee County sheriff's officials said Campa-Vazquez was wounded in the leg during an altercation in which he tried to enter a neighbor's residence. Sheriff's officials said Campa-Vega was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, where he was treated, then released to the custody of the sheriff's office. Campa-Vega then was taken to the Shawnee County Jail, where he was booked in connection with aggravated battery.

In other incidents in which arrests hadn't been reported as of Friday afternoon:

• Police on Thursday identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of S.E. Turnpike in southeast Topeka. Mario Dewun O'Neal Sr., 35, was identified as a suspect in that incident, in which Tyrome O. Johnson was wounded. Police officials said Johnson suffered injuries that were considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

• A man who was shot around 1:14 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of S.W. Clay wasn't being cooperative with officers who were investigating the incident, police officials said. No suspect information was available in that case as of Friday morning. The man's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Topeka police had investigated a total of 26 shooting incidents in 2019 as of Friday morning, officials said.

Eight arrests had been made in those incidents, said Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen, adding that of the 26 shootings, two were ruled accidental and one was ruled self-defense; and eight of the 26 victims were uncooperative.