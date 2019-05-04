The commanding officer of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier says the education he received in Lansing helped get him to where he is today.

“My education started me on the path to where I am today,” said Navy Capt. Sean Bailey.

Bailey said he is a proud 1986 graduate of the Lansing school system.

He spoke Friday morning at the 15th annual Honors Breakfast of the Lansing Educational Foundation.

Bailey thanked teachers for putting him on track for a successful career.

He encouraged students in the audience to dream big. He also suggested that students some day take the time to find and thank teachers who had an impact on their lives.

About 600 people attended Friday’s Honors Breakfast, which took place at Lansing High School.

“It’s another great day to be a part of the Lansing educational community,” said Christine Aus, president of the Lansing Educational Foundation.

She said the foundation has provided more than $35,000 in funding this school year for grants and other programs.

“It really has been a great year,” she said.

In the foundation’s 15-year history, the organization has provided more than $500,000 in charitable funding to the Lansing school district, Aus said.

During Friday’s Honors Breakfast, teachers who received grants from the foundation during the school year were recognized.

Principals recognized groups of students from Lansing Elementary School, Lansing Intermediate School, Lansing Middle School and Lansing High School for their performance on state assessments and other academic achievements.

Educational support staff of the year and teacher of the year awards also were presented during the breakfast.

Joe and Norma Hoagland were honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their longtime support of the Lansing public schools. Norma Hoagland is a founding member of the Lansing Educational Foundation.