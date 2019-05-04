Teen accused of making child porn

HUTCHINSON — Reno County prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old South Hutchinson teen with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child for producing media containing child porn.

The case, filed last month in juvenile court, involves four different local children between the ages of 14 and 16 “shown or heard engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

The separate incidents date from July 19 to Dec. 2, 2018, according to the court filing.

A pre-trial hearing for the teen is set for May 16.

In a separate juvenile court case, another 17-year-old is charged with having voluntary but unlawful sex with a child who was 14 or 15. The incident occurred between Oct. 26 and 28 at a home west of Cheney Reservoir.

The teen was served with a summons to appear May 14, court records show.

Man arrested in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA — Topeka Police arrested a man early Saturday in connection to a shooting where a man was shot in the arm.

Wilbert McClain, 61, was arrested in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and felony obstruction.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at 730 S.E. Liberty.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Lt. Manual Munoz said. Police did not identify the man.

Officers arriving on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, Munoz said.

Police took several people into custody at the scene.