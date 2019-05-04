Five fallen officers' names were added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday at the Kansas Statehouse while friends, families and law enforcement gathered for the ceremony.

The memorial was held at noon on the second-floor rotunda at the Statehouse.

Three of the officers whose names were added — Patrick Rohrer, Theresa King and Robert Kunze — were slain in 2018.

"Your loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in carrying out their duties, " Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said during the ceremony.

In addition to the three officers killed in 2018, an officer who died in 1920 while serving and an officer who died in 1885 also were honored.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said there are now 286 names etched into the granite of the memorial that sits on the front lawn of the Statehouse.

"There is a kinship in the law enforcement officer community that spans jurisdictions and geography, personal backgrounds and history, urban and rural and all lines of service of law enforcement," Schmidt said. "Today we are reminded how that kinship is timeless."

Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies Theresa King, 44, and Patrick Rohrer, 35, were shot while transporting an inmate June 15 in Kansas City, Kan.

Rohrer died shortly after being shot, and King died June 16 at a hospital.

Sedgwick County deputy Robert Kunze III, 41, was killed while responding to a call involving a suspicious person.

Jefferson County Undersheriff George Burnau died of a heart attack April 29, 1920, while pursuing an individual with a mental illness.

Jewell City Marshal Frank Harrington was shot and killed March 14, 1885, while pursuing a horse thief.

The ceremony ended outside, with everyone who attended gathering around the memorial. Family and friends placed flowers on the memorial that bears the names of fallen officers.

Eloise Melton placed flowers atop her father's name, Capt. Robert Melton.

Robert Melton, 46, was shot and killed July 19, 2016, while searching for an armed person in Kansas City, Kan.

Eloise Melton was born six months after her father's death.