Each year, The Topeka Capital-Journal chooses the All-State Academic Team, a recognition of the best and brightest young minds the Sunflower State has to offer. One graduating senior per high school in Kansas can be nominated by their principal or guidance counselor for consideration.

Honorable mention:

Abilene High School: Sydney Burton, child of Will and Molly Burton, Kansas State University.

Anderson County: Paige Rupp, child of Angela and Kurt Katzer; Ian Ballard, University of Kansas.

Ashland High School: Paige Harris, child of Grant and Tia Harris, Wichita State University.

Atchison County Community High School: Sara Johnson, child of David and Maria Johnson, Washburn University.

Baldwin High School: Ella Mozier, child of Matthew and Andrea Mozier.

Basehor-Linwood High School: Kinsey Kuttler, child of Kyle and Sharon Kuttler, Washburn University.

Belle Plaine High School: Hanna Mowdy, child of Chad and Angela Mowdy, Neosho County Community College.

Bennington: Zaine White, child of Justin White and Nicole White.

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School: Julia Johnson, child of Patrick and Robyn Johnson, Texas Christian University.

Bishop Miege: Patrick Fontaine, child of Jenny and Daniel, Oklahoma State University.

Blue Valley High School: Shreya Menon, child of Radha Menon and Sajeev Menon, undecided.

Blue Valley Northwest High School: Sayan Grover, child of Dhiraj Grover and Shveta Chaudhary.

Blue Valley Randolph High School: Elizabeth JoAnna Wright, Kansas State University.

Brewster USD 314: Aaron Platt, child of Scott and Brenda Platt, Fort Hays State University.

Bucklin: Tricia Hokanson, child of Jane and Stephan, Kansas State University.

Burlingame High School: Kelsie Quaney, child of Paul and Lorie Quaney, Wichita.

Burlington High School: Logan Paul Herrman, child of Paul and Robbi Herrman, Kansas University.

Burrton High School: Cloey Leonard, child of Monica and Terry Leonard.

Caney Valley High School: Elizabeth Rogers, child of Tony Rogers and Susan Rogers.

Canton-Galva High School: Kaysha Unruh, child of Mike and Gia Unruh.

Central Plains: Devin Ryan, child of Jim and Lisa Ryan, Fort Hays State University.

Central-Burden High School: Clark Loewer, child of David and Jerri Loewer, Butler County Community College.

Cheney High School: Kauy Kuhn, child of Mis Kuhn and Kerry Kuhn.

Cherryvale Middle/High School: DeAnna Rose Thornton, child of Jerry and LaDeana, Neosho County Community College to then transfer to Pittsburg State University.

Cimarron High School: Ambrose Shaughnessy, child of Sean and Anne Shaughnessy, Benedictine College.

Clearwater High School: Lacey Wolf, child of Rick and Michelle Wolf.

Colby High School: Makenna Mettlen, child of Jeff and Michelle Mettlen, Fort Hays State University.

Concordia High School: Corben Monzon, child of Jerad and Deb Monzon, Kansas State University.

Council Grove High School: Dedric Frese, child of Matt and Amber Weeks, Kansas State University.

Cunningham High School: Lillian Reed, child of Robert and Robin Reed.

Decatur Community Jr/Sr High School: Kaden O'Hare, child of Scott O'Hare and Kristen Stragey, Kansas State University.

Deerfield High School: Ashlynn Smith, child of Brett and Sheryl Smith, Wichita State University.

Derby High School: Jacob Tanner, child of Travis and Brittney Tanner, BYU.

Eisenhower High School: Cedric Pannell, child of Craig and Carla Pannell, Texas A&M University.

El Dorado High School: Mara Stewart, child of David and Darla Stewart, Butler Community College.

Ellinwood High School: Angie Coleman, child of Mark and Lori Hammeke.

Emporia High School: Isabelle Alvarado, child of Nick and Kandi Alvarado, Washburn University.

Eudora High School: Brayden Yoder-Mulkey, child of Kent Mulkey and Christine Yoder, University of Kansas.

FL Schlagle High School: Elijah Gibson, child of Malaika Jackson.

Flinthills High School: Harley Ratcliff, child of Marc and Crystal Ratcliff, Heartland Baptist Bible College.

Frankfort: Jailyn Kay Stewart, child of Kim and Jim Stewart, Kansas State University.

Frederic Remington High School: Lydia Bumgarner, child of Tim and Vi Bumgarner; Tina and Bryon Sturm, Southwestern College.

Galena High School: Madyson Cox, child of Brandon and Stacy Cox, Pittsburg State University.

Garden Plain High School: Kara Heimerman, child of Chris and Denise Heimerman, University of Kansas.

Golden Plains High School: Amanda Cheney, child of Matt and Lyn Cheney, Kansas Wesleyan University.

Halstead High School: David Schulte, child of Mark and Kristina Schulte, Creighton University.

Hamilton High School: Marshall Woodie, child of Stuart and Melissa Woodie, Wichita State University.

Hanover High School: Taylor Nicole Bruna, child of Becky and Lance Bruna, Kansas State University.

Haven High School: Nathan Wells, child of Scott and Tammy Wells, Sterling College.

Hayden Catholic High School: Brett Funk, child of Jan and Louis Funk, Kansas State University.

Hiawatha High School: Mary Rosa, child of Dr. Pete and Dr. Julie Rosa.

Holton High School: Grant C Cawby, child of Michelle Jones and Don Cawby, Kansas University.

Hope High School: Jessyka Barten, child of James and Charlotte Barten, Kansas Wesleyan University.

Hope Street Academy: Angelika Marie Scharp, child of Jonni Percival, Washburn University.

Horton High School: Sarah Hutfles, child of Charles and Jennifer Hutfles.

Jackson Heights High School: Curtis Niehues, child of Stanely and Gina Niehues, Kansas State University.

Jefferson County North High School: Kaitlyn Schneider, child of Jeff and Jennie Schneider, Pittsburg State University.

Jefferson West High School: Charlotte Straley, child of Kemper and Viola Straley, University of Pennsylvania.

Junction City High School: Hannah Mancini, child of Matteo and Laura Mancini, Kansas State University.

K12 Insight School of Kansas: Keta Ewing, child of LaVoyce and Michael Ewing.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School: Kaegan Cowan, child of Kevin and Valerie Cowan.

LaCrosse High School: Garrett Holopirek, child of Jay and Heidi Holopirek, University of Kansas.

Lakin High School: Ileen Enriquez, child of Herrera, Mirna.

Lawrence High School: Gary Schmidt, child of Josie Schmidt, Stanford University.

Liberal High School: Whitney Hay, child of Rod and Michelle Hay, Bethany College.

Lincoln Jr/Sr High School: Lois Michele Steinborn, child of Karen Merica and Ronald Steinborn, Jr.

Linn High School: Aaron Stuenkel, child of Sheila and the late Kevin Stuenkel, Fort Hays State University.

Logan High School: Matthew Kirkendall, child of David and Donna Kirkendall.

Lost Springs-Centre: Xavier Espinoza, child of Jose and Jennifer Espinoza, Hutchinson Community College.

Louisburg High School: Austin Moore, child of Tommy and Alison Moore, Kansas State University.

Louisburg High School: Shaylor Whitham, child of Rusty and Karen Whitham, Pittsburg State University.

Lyndon High School: Meghan Wendling, child of Toni and Larry Wendling, Concordia University Wisconsin.

Lyons High School: Brandy Cavazos, child of Juan and Concepcion Cavazos, Hutchinson Community College.

Madison High School: Emily Farrow, child of Mandy Haney and Jeff Farrow, University of Kansas.

Maur Hill-Mount Academy: Hung Do, child of Hoa Do and Oanh Nguyen, Gonzaga University.

Mill Valley High School: Lauren Rothgeb, child of Angela and David Rothgeb, undecided.

Miltonvale High School: Jordyn Scott, child of Darren and Angela Bates; the late Brad Scott, Kansas Wesleyan University.

Minneapolis High School: Karsima Vignery, child of Amy and Chris Vignery.

Mission Valley High School, USD 330: Dalton Dayhoff, child of Melody Stidham, Utah State University.

Moscow High School: Rafael Axel Granillo, child of Rafael and Alma Granillo, Emporia State University.

Mulvane High School: Abigail M McGown, child of Jamie and Tyler McGown, Kansas State University.

Natoma High School: Ethan Dickerson, child of David and Stephanie Dickerson, Butler County Community College.

Neodesha High School: Hailey Dougherty, child of Emily Keller and Robert Dougherty, Missouri Southern State University.

Newton High School: Noah Massanari, child of Erik Massanari and Yolanda Kauffman, undecided.

Nickerson High School: Kaitlin Colle, child of John and Cindy Colle.

Northern Valley Schools: Paige Baird, child of Shane and Kirsten Baird, Fort Hays State University.

Oakley Senior High: Kade Hemmert, Kansas Wesleyan or Tabor.

Olathe Northwest High School: Sophia Kebret, Washington University in St. Louis.

Olathe West High School: Zac Krause, child of Kim and Wayne Krause, Northwestern.

Onaga Senior High: Emily Ronnebaum, child of George and Tiffany Ronnebaum, Fort Hays State University.

Oskaloosa High School: Aaron Whaley, child of Scott and Lori Whaley.

Oswego High School: Andelyn Lawellin, child of Robin Ross, Pittsburg State University.

Otis-Bison High School: Kaleigh Maier, child of Brian and Janelle Maier, Kansas State University.

Parsons High School: Gage S. Friess, child of Kurt and Mary Friess, University of Kansas.

Pawnee Heights High School: Katie Amspacker, child of Troy and Lana Amspacker, Kansas State University.

Phillipsburg High School: Nathan Moon, child of Darin and Stacey Moon, Cloud County Community College.

Pike Valley High School: Brailyn Carlgren, child of Troy and Allison Carlgren, Fort Hays State University.

Pittsburg High School: Rachel Ruiz, child of Jose and Anatolia Ruiz, University of Minnesota – Rochester.

Plainville High School: Ava Brack, child of April and Justin Brack, Kansas State University.

Pleasant Ridge High School: Elijah Schwinn, child of Randy and Amy Schwinn, Kansas State University.

Prairie View High School: Deidra Nelson, child of Jeff and Stephanie Nelson, University of Kansas.

Riverton High School: Tyler Zustiak, child of Aaron and Wendy Zustiak, Southwest Baptist University.

Rock Hills Jr./Sr. High School: Derric Luong, child of Khon Luong and Valentina Lorenzo, Wichita State University.

Rossville Jr/Sr High School: Jordan Bittner, child of Kevin and Angie Bittner.

Sabetha High School: Kate Strahm, child of Brad and Michelle Strahm, Washburn University.

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School: Alexander Sandoval, University of Kansas.

Santa Fe Trail High School: Reegan Sisson, child of Cade and Carrie Sisson.

Scott Community High School: Wyatt Hayes, child of Larry and Sandra Hayes, University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Sedgwick High School: Braxton Park, child of Gary and Amanda Park, Baylor University.

Shawnee Mission East High School: William Thomas, child of William and Tracy Thomas, undecided.

Shawnee Mission North High School: Matthew Murphy, child of Doug and Vicki Murphy, undecided.

Silver Lake High School: Jason Schroeder, child of Jon and Melissa Schroeder.

South Gray High School: Eli Bullinger, child of Reed and Brenda Bullinger, Kansas State University.

South Haven High School: Cynae Wiley, child of Jason and Twaila Wiley, undecided.

Southeast High School: Peyton Simpson, child of Jeff Simpson and Sherry Simpson, Labette Community College and then transfer to Pittsburg State University.

Southwestern Heights High School: Erika Carrillo, child of Jacobo Carrillo and Ruth Olvera.

Spring Hill High School: Stephen Mitchell, Kansas State University.

St. John High School (USD 350 St. John-Hudson): Cashe McVey, child of Amy McVey, Kansas State University.

St. Marys High School: Chase Biswell, child of Doug and Julie Biswell, The University of California - Santa Barbara.

Stockton High School: Kaitlyn Kriley, child of Todd and Trisha Kriley, Washburn University.

Tescott High School: Karsyn Lee, child of Doug and Lisa Lee, Kansas State University.

Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hays: Tiffany Pfeifer, child of Marcia and Gerald Pfeifer, Kansas State University.

Topeka High School: Haley Piper, child of Andrew and Laura Piper, Wichita State University.

Topeka West High School: Gideon Hockenbarger, child of Charles and Rachel Hockenbarger, Washburn University.

Valley Falls High School: Alexandria Wilson, child of Mike Wilson and Denise Wilson, Fort Hays State University.

Valley Heights USD 498: Hannah Musil, child of Jim and Mona Musil, Kansas State University.

Wabaunsee High School: Sean Duggar, child of Adam and Celeste Dugger, Wichita State University.

Wamego High School: Eli Wolfe, child of Curtis and Annie Wolfe, Kansas State University.

Wellsville High School: Haley Kline, child of Jeremy and Angela Kline, Baker University.

West Elk High School: Timothy Whetstone, child of David Whetstone and Kate Perkins, United States Air Force Academy.

Western Plains High School: Logan Mauch, child of John and Julie Mauch, Stanford University.

Wetmore High School: Joel Hutfles, child of Jesse and Connie Hutfles, Emporia State University.

Wichita County Jr/Sr High School: Nicole LeeAnn Biermann, child of Randy and Carrie Biermann, Colby Community College or Fort Hays State University.

Wichita High School Southeast: Dasia Garland, child of Gene Ann Garland, Savannah College of Art and Design.