The Finney County Museum celebrate the 100th anniversary of Garden City’s Finnup Park in a special final spring Brown Bag Lunch program on Wednesday.

The program, “A Legacy of Generosity, The Finnup Family’s Lasting Contributions to Garden City and Finney County,” marks the exact day the land for the park was donated and will recall the community-wide celebration that took place in honor of the family that made the park possible.

The free program, set for noon in the museum’s meeting room at 403 S. Fourth St., will be presented by Finnup Foundation Trust Director Caverly Hart and foundation staff member Amy Heinemann. Those who attend may bring their own lunch and should use the museum’s north entrance. After the presentation, guests can enjoy cake and ice cream on the museum patio, weather permitting.

According to a press release from the museum, the Finnup family helped early-day Garden City succeed and grow, and their support continues today through the foundation, which has awarded more than $25 million in grants.

Frederick Finnup was a German immigrant who moved to Garden City in 1879 after being recruited to settle by community co-founder C.J. “Buffalo” Jones, Finney County’s historical archives show. With his wife, Wilhelmina, Finnup bought the first two lots on Main Street, erected six buildings and became a leading entrepreneur.

Their son, George, and his wife, Alta, helped save Garden City from bankruptcy after the panic of 1893 and invested in and supported the community in a number of ways, including deeding 111 acres on May 8, 1919, in honor of his father to create Finnup Park, now home to the museum, Garden City’s Big Pool and Lee Richardson Zoo.

The family’s third generation included Isabel and the second Frederick Finnup, who established the Finnup Foundation Trust in 1977 to disperse income from investments, farming, oil and gas interests, according to the museum. The trust’s headquarters are located on a site that once housed the family’s grocery store.

The Finnup Day program is the last until the noon sessions resume in August. Call (620) 272-3664 for more information.