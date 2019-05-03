Semi truck flips in McPherson County

MCPHERSON — A semi driver from Georgia was injured when his truck flipped Thursday at the junction of Interstate 135 and Kansas Highway 61 in McPherson County.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a semi truck driven by Tamer Bekir Ali, 43, of Chamblee, Ga., was southbound on I-135 about 9:35 a.m. Thursday, when the truck exited on K61. The report said Ali was driving too fast on K61, resulting in the semi flipping onto its driver's side.

Ali was taken to McPherson Memorial Hospital with a suspected serious injury, the report said. No information was available on his condition Friday.

He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

One injured in shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA — One person was injured in a shooting early Friday just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:14 a.m. in the 500 block of S.W. Clay.

Police officials said the victim was an adult male. His injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.

Police officials added that the victim was being uncooperative and that no suspect information was available.