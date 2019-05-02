Anti-abortion forces in the Kansas House failed Thursday to flip the last vote needed to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on legislation that would have required doctors to tell women they could reverse medication used to terminate a pregnancy.

The last-ditch attempt at an override echoed results from an attempt the day before and eliminates the possibility of considering the matter again this year.

Supporters of abortion rights objected to the bill because it would have forced doctors to provide information based on flawed studies.

Women who choose a medical abortion first take mifepristone, which stops the fetus from growing, followed within 48 hours by misoprostol, which forces expulsion of the pregnancy.

The bill adopted by the Legislature last month would require physicians to tell women taking the abortion pill that the effects of the initial dose can be reversed by taking a separate drug. Medical researchers say there is no credible evidence to support that claim, and that the reversal drug may be no more effective than doing nothing.

Rachel Sweet, a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, applauded the 83-41 vote, which fell one vote shy of the two-thirds majority needed for an override in the 125-member chamber.

Sweet said the bill "would have forced doctors to give patients false and misleading information about their pregnancy options."

"This bill does nothing to improve patient health and safety and interferes with the trusted patient-provider relationship," Sweet said.

Supporters of the bill argued that women deserve to have the information available to them before taking the first pill in case they change their mind. Repeated refusal to provide the information would have been a felony under the legislation.

Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan, said the bill didn't jeopardize the relationship between the physician and patient because doctors could offer their professional opinion while making it clear they were required to talk about the reversal.

"The woman is probably going to trust what her doctor says," Smith said, "but if she has a change of heart, she can say, 'Well, I remember he did provide me some information that I could change my mind, and this is an option that's available.' "