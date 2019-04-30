I would like to thank Janean Lanier for her April 13 response to my letter — not article — especially as she admits that I was partially right, although not stating which part that was. If partially wrong, then I accept those errors and apologize.

It is, however, she and other "liberals" — I still hate these labels — would have that our nation's electoral system should be abandoned due to only two elections. Including the original of 1788, there have been 57 presidential elections. Of these, two had to be decided by the U.S. House of Representatives (quite contentiously with much backdoor dealing, I might add).

It is only with two election results, 2000 and 2016, that she seems to have a problem with. A mere 3.5 percent of the total. And for that 3.5 percent, she and others would change our nation's centuries-old Constitution.

As to Sen. J. Merkley's "blueprint" and statement that democracy is obvious to even school kids on a playground. I am not quite sure, other then politics, which playground he is referring to but it is certainly not one that I or others that I know are acquainted with. Still, I find it rather sad that a United States senator would demand that our nation's government be reduced to a "playground" democracy — even more so then it has already apparently become.

Lastly, had Ms. Lanier bothered she might have discovered that I, also, have previously written letters to this same page agreeing that each state might — and perhaps should — apportion its electors in proportion to the popular vote of their citizens. And, yes, Ms. Lanier, there is a constitutional provision that mandates our present electoral system. It is Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States!

Jimmie A. Stark

Hutchinson