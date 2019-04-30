EL DORADO — The Newton High School girls’ track team took second, while the Railer boys were third Friday at the El Dorado Invitational.

The Andale girls won the 10-team meet with 152 points, followed by Newton at 110, Buhler at 64.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 60.5 and Circle at 54.

Andale won the boys’ competition with 108.5 points, followed by Wichita Heights at 99.5, Newton at 82, Andover at 77 and Maize South at 66.

For the Newton girls, Maggie Remsberg won the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.51 and the 300-meter low hurdles in 44.62. Remsberg won the long jump in 17-4.

Kalli Anderson won the 100-meter dash in 11.89 and the 200-meter dash in 25.54.

Newton won the 4x100-meter relay in 49.65. Newton won the 4x800-meter relay in 10:47.33.

Alaina Stucky placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:50.17.

Hayley Loewen placed third in the triple jump in 33-2 1/2.

For the Newton boys, Jerik Ochoa won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.62 and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.51.

Zachary Garcia took second in the high jump at 6-2.

Malachi Coleman took second in the high jump at 21-2.

Eli Blaufuss took second in the 400-meter dash in 50.64.

Damarius Peterson took second in the discus in 151-8 and second in the shot put in 52-6.

Newton competes Friday at the Derby Invitational.

El Dorado Inv.

Friday

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Andale 152, Newton 110, Buhler 64.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 60.5, Circle 54, Augusta 46, Wichita Heights 46, Maize South 44, Andover 19, El Dorado 6.

100-m. dash — 1. Anderson 11.89, 9. Valle-Ponds 132.19, 10. Nicholson 13.24.

200-m. dash — 1. Anderson 25.54, 11. Nicholson 28.73, 12. Varpness 28.90.

400-m. dash — 10. Bartel 1:07.16.

800-m. dash — 10. Antonowich 2:41.26, 12. Adams 2:42.69, 17. Slechta 2:53.10.

1,600-m. run — 10. Mayes 6:09.98, 11. Ericson 6:10.89, 14. Slechta 6:24.35.

3,200-m. run — 3. Stucky 12:50.17, 5. Ericson 13:35.83, 6. Fernandez 13:56.84.

100-m. HH — 1. Remsberg 14.51, 4. Raymundo 15.83.

300-m. LH — 1. Remsberg 44.62, 4. Raymundo 49.54.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Newton 49.65.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Newton 10:47.33.

High jump — 4. Loewen 5-0, 8. Regier 4-10.

Long jump — 1. Remsberg 17-4, 9. Garcia 14-2 1/2.

Triple jump — 3. Loewen 33-2 1/2, 4. Garcia 32-8 1/2, 7. Raymundo 31-4 1/2.

Discus — 5. Peterson 114-4, 6. Mwangi 113-3, 15. Rossiter 77-8.

Shot put — 9. Mwangi 31-2, 11. Epp 30-7 1/2, 13. Green 29-4.

BOYS

Team scores — Andale 108.5, Wichita Heights 99.5, Newton 82, Andover 77, Maize South 66, Buhler 61.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 48, Augusta 34.5, El Dorado 24, Circle 10.

100-m. dash — 12. Wimore-Lemus 11.63, 14. Payan 11.72.

200-m. dash — 11. Payan 24.62, 15. Wilmore-Lemus 25.08.

400-m. dash — 2. Blaufuss 50.64, 8. Thompson 53.51.

800-m. run — 10. Massanari 2:07.00, 16. Hodge 2:10.51, 17. Edwards 2:10.62.

1,600-m. run — 12. Schmidt 5:05.07.

3,200-m. run — 7. Jantz 10:25.55, 17. Schmidt 11:09.37.

110-m. HH — 1. Ochoa 14.62.

300-m. IH — 1. Ochoa 41.51, 6. Ekerberg 43.91.

4x400-m. relay — 6. Newton 3:38.38.

4x800-m. relay — 5. Newton 8:40.41.

High jump — 2. Garcia 6-2.

Long jump — 2. Coleman 21-2, 17. Forest 16-8.

Triple jump — 5. Wilmore-Lemus 40-1 1/2, 7. Ekerberg 39-7, 8. Thompson 38-6.

Pole vault — 6. Remsberg 11-0.

Discus — 2. Peterson 151-8, 6. Entz 143-10, 7. Mick 129-4.

Javelin — 10. Forest 128-4, 14. McBeth 125-1, 19. Dorrell 99-2.

Shot put — 2. Peterson 52-6, 4. Entz 47-0, 7. Mick 44-4 1/2.