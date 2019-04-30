The Kiowa County High School forensics team heads to state competitions this weekend with a successful league championship under their belts.

At the 2019 SPIAA Tournament in Satanta on April 3, the KCHS Forensics team broke 19 of 20 entries into Finals to bring home their second league championship banner in a row. The Mavericks took first place in team sweepstakes with 426 points, followed by South Gray with 272 points, Minneola with 169 points, and Hodgeman County with 130 points.

Individual results are as follows: PROSE: Ben Stewart - 1st place, and Makenna Merhoff - 6th place; POETRY: Brecken VandenHoek - 2nd place, Antaeus Behee - 4th place, Regan Rhodes - 3rd place, and Haleigh Raber - 5th place; DUET ACTING: Alex Friesen & Brecken VandenHoek - 1st place, and Eli Francis & Allison Kirby - 2nd place; IMPROVISED DUET ACTING: Eli Francis & Alex Friesen - 3rd place, and Ben Stewart & Braiden Merhoff - 1st place; INFORMATIVE SPEAKING: Ashton Reh - 2nd place, Allison Kirby - 1st place, and Ellery McMurry - 3rd place; ORIGINAL ORATION: Nathaniel Enfield - 2nd place; EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING: Keith Gossman - 3rd place, and Ashlind Gumpenberger - 1st place; IMPROMPTU SPEAKING: Nathaniel Enfield - 3rd place, and Ashlind Gumpenberger - 1st place; SERIOUS SOLO ACTING: Camden VandenHoek - 1st place.

On April 8, the Mavericks hosted the SPIAA & FRIENDS end-of-season tournament with 13 area schools in attendance. KC took 1st place overall as a team with 251 points, followed by Cimarron in 2nd place with 180 points, Minneola in third with 148 points, and Meade in 4th place with 125 points. DUET ACTING: Nathaniel Enfield & Colby Tedder - 1st place, Gracie Gray & Addisyn Heinson - 4th place, and Bo West & Caleb Fulton - 6th place; IMPROMPTU SPEAKING: Keith Gossman - 1st place, and Colby Tedder - 6th place; IMPROVISED DUET ACTING: Nathaniel Enfield & Colby Tedder - 1st place, and Parker Stauth & Tanner Newell - 6th place; HUMOROUS SOLO ACTING: Ashton Reh - 5th place; PROSE: Ellery McMurry - 5th place, Parker Stauth - 6th place, Jaylene McKinley - 4th place, Camden VandenHoek - 2nd place, and Regan Rhodes - 1st place; SERIOUS SOLO ACTING: Makenna Merhoff - 2nd place; ORIGINAL ORATION: Jaylene McKinley - 4th place; INFORMATIVE SPEAKING: Ellery McMurry - 1st place, Bo West - 5th place; EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING: Keith Gossman - 1st place. Also earning points toward the teams 1st place finish were Kellie Rhodes and Alyssa Monroe.

The Regional Festival took place on April 13 at Ellinwood High School. KCHS entered a total of 15 events with these results: IMPROVISATIONAL DUET ACTING: Parker Stauth & Tanner Newell - II Rating, and Colby Tedder & Elijah Fulton - II Rating; IMPROMPTU SPEAKING: Colby Tedder - II Rating; PROSE: Parker Stauth - I Rating, and Ellery McMurry - II Rating; POETRY: Elijah Fulton - II Rating, Keith Gossman - II Rating, Alyssa Monroe - II Rating, and Gracie Gray - I Rating; EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING: Keith Gossman - I Rating; INFORMATIVE SPEAKING: Alyssa Monroe - II Rating, Ellery McMurry - I Rating, and Tanner Newell - III Rating; HUMOROUS SOLO ACTING - Ashton Reh - II Rating; DUET ACTING: Gracie Gray & Addisyn Heinson - II Rating.



