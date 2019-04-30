Having previously been in the funeral industry, I have seen the importance of being insurance protected. When the unexpected happens, it’s nice to know that protection is there. Life insurance is a valuable planning tool for so much more than just a death benefit.

Long-term protection needs can be met from the payment of a benefit. Those needs can certainly vary depending on your own specific needs. Whether you will need to replace family income after the loss of earnings from another family member, life insurance can also provide mortgage protection, it can help ensure that college is feasible in the event of a death or provide retirement income for your surviving spouse. It can even provide business protection and continuation, and it can help with estate planning as many survivors may have to sell a home or business to provide funds to cover liabilities after death.

Individual circumstances require individual solutions. There are various features and options when it comes to life insurance. Many companies even provide a hybrid of products such as terminal illness or long term care riders into their policies.

Understanding the importance of life insurance is something everyone knows they should have, but it is also the easiest thing to put off obtaining.

Developing a strategy can protect your loved ones for years to come. Schedule a review or appointment today to see what options are available to suit your needs.

Amanda Meiklejohn, Financial Advisor, can be reached at 620-672-4850 or amanda.meiklejohn@ceterais.com Her office is located at 223 South Main Street, Pratt, KS 67124