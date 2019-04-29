HAIRBALL, a hard-hitting rock and roll show that highlights the best in arena rock bands from the 1970s and 1980s, will return to Salina for a new concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

Tickets are $17 and $27 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tony's Pizza Events Center box office, online at tonyspizzaventscenter.com or by calling 1-888-826-SHOW (7469). Standing only Party Pit tickets are $37.

As in previous appearances in Salina, HAIRBALL band members transform themselves into such iconic classic rock bands as Queen, Black Sabbath, Twisted Sister, KISS, Motley Crue, AC/DC and more, and perform with a extensive pyrotechnic display.

Opening for HAIRBALL at this concert will be The Astronauts, a Wichita-based dance band focusing on 1980s dance cover tunes.

For more information, call 826-7200.