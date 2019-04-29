Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.88; Corn $3.40; Milo $2.95; Soybeans $7.57
PCP prices: Wheat $3.87; Corn $3.43; Milo/cwt. $5.21; Soybeans $7.79
Scoular: Wheat $3.88; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.00
