The GillyGirls Band from California is returning to The Barron Wednesday for a 7 p.m. concert featuring Bluegrass, Southern Gospel and Old-time String Band Music.

”They were big hit when they were here two years ago and we’re excited to have them back,” said Sheryl White, development coordinator for the sponsoring Youth Core Ministries.

The GillyGirls Band features two sets of twin sisters – 15-year-olds Savannah and Morgan and 13-year-olds Hailey and Jillian -- with their parents, Jeff and Danette Gillingham as managers.

Pratt is the first stop on their three-week tour which will also take them on to Fair Oaks, Ind., Rosehill, Kan. and Rock Springs, Wyo. before returning to their home in Fresno, California.

Danette said the visit to Pratt is like a homecoming because both she and Jeff graduated from Barclay College in Haviland; he in 1993 and she in 1996.

“Pratt, Haviland and Greensburg are our old stomping grounds from college days, so this is like a homecoming for us,” Danette said.

“We know people in Pratt and we’re looking forward to meeting new people,” Jillian said in a phone interview Monday.

The family is traveling in a recently-purchased motorhome.

“It’s the first time we’ve traveled in an RV and it’s been really fun,” Jillian said.

Jillian (the youngest by about a minute) plays mandolin, bass, and banjo. Her twin Hailey plays guitar. Morgan plays bass, mandolin and ukulele and her twin Savannah plays fiddle and mandolin.

“The girls started out on piano when they were about five,” Danette said. “A local folk musician started a class about five years ago and the girls all took to it.”

The family’s ranch home is in California’s Sierra Nevada foothills.

“It’s country life that gave us our love for traditional American music,” Jillian said.

Danette said the GillyGirls are fortunate to have played at numerous festivals and also for camps, churches, schools, rodeos, libraries, the World Ag Expo, historical and folklore society concerts.

“We also played for many private events, and on live radio as well as with the team of the KMPH Fox 26 Morning Show,” Jillian said.

Danette said Savannah calls music “her refuge” and for Morgan, “music is half her heart, at least.”

The GillyGirls Band has a website-- https://gillygirls.us/ -- that includes photos and soundbites of their recordings.

The group has produced three CDs which will be available for sale at Wednesday’s concert for $15. Their recordings are also available online at commercial music outlet sites.