A Jacksonville, Fla. man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in northwest Pratt County.

Tim Roush, 56 of Jacksonville, Fla., was westbound on a 2018 Honda motorcycle on NW 1st Street between NW 140th Avenue and 150th Avenue when a deer came out of a shelter belt on the south side of the road and hit the front wheel on the left side, said Sheriff Deputy Justin Seaman.

Pratt County EMS transported Roush. A medical helicopter was called to transport Roush. Assisting at the scene were Township 9 Cullison, Pratt County Emergency Services and Pratt County Sheriff Officers. Roush’s condition was unavailable at press time. Roush was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident that was reported at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.