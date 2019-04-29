Several organizations — including the Brown v. Board Sumner Legacy Trust and The Brown Foundation — will host community events to celebrate and examine the impact of the case.

Friday, May 10

• A symposium featuring community members from 1954 will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Carlton Waterhouse will be the keynote speaker. The event is free.

• A play by Tyson Williams, "Smoke Behind Closed Doors," will be performed at 7 p.m. at Topeka High School. Tickets are $15.

Saturday, May 11

• A play by Tyson Williams, "Smoke Behind Closed Doors," will be performed at 7 p.m. at Topeka High School. Tickets are $15.

Sunday, May 12

• A Steven Massey dance performance titled "A Movement in Desegregation" will take place at 3 p.m. at TPAC. Tickets are $10.

Monday, May 13

• Oral histories day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Kits will be available for participants to record their stories. The event is free.

Tuesday, May 14

• The Mulvane Art Museum will host an exhibit on ideas about freedom of expression and civil liberties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free.

• At 11 a.m. at the Mulvane, Brett Beatty, assistant director of museum operations and programs, will present a talk titled "Unanimous" on the impact of the Brown v. Board case. The gallery talk is free.

Wednesday, May 15

• Brown v. Board Day at the national historic site, 1515 SE Monroe. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site will feature exhibits, ranger talks and self-guided tours. The event is free.

• At 5:30 p.m., the national historic site will host a preview and discussion of the new KTWU documentary "I Just Want to Testify." The event is free.

Thursday, May 16

• The Brown v. Board Film Festival at Jayhawk Theatre will start at 10 a.m. with a screening of "Daughters of the Dust," followed by "The Learning Tree" at 1 p.m.; "Lean on Me" at 3 p.m.; "The Marva Collins Story" at 5 p.m.; and "BlacKkKlansman" at 7 p.m. Oscar winner and University of Kansas professor Kevin Willmott will lead a talk after the showing. The festival is free.

Friday, May 17

• A community conversation "Real Talk, Next Steps" will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 600 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Ruben West is the keynote speaker. The event is free.

• A community celebration will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Brown v. Board outdoor mural across the street from the national historic site. The free event will include music, spoken word and food trucks.

• The Brown Foundation and Washburn University School of Law Diversity Committee will host a banquet at 7 p.m. at Washburn's Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center. Shannon LaNier will give featured remarks. LaNier is a ninth direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, an author and a television anchor in Houston. Sen. Anthony Hensley and artist Michael Young will be recognized. Tickets are $35. RSVP is required by May 8. More information can be found at www.washburnlaw.edu/brownat65/.

Saturday, May 18

• Bus tours will take visitors to historic sites in Topeka associated with the Brown v. Board case. The tours start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Brown v. Board National Historic Site. The bus tour is free.

Sunday, May 19

• A bus tour will take passengers to historic sites in Topeka associated with the Brown v. Board case. The tour starts at 1 p.m. at the Brown v. Board National Historic Site. The event is free.