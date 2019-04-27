The more, the merrier -- or so it seems with Democrats vying for the presidency. There's 20-something and counting as we speak. Some have a legitimate chance. Some seek to catch lightning in a bottle. Some posture with an eye toward future battles. And some simply stroke an ego. They all raise money, hitting the hustings and dreaming big dreams.

I suppose one shouldn’t joke about this most serious of enterprises. Selecting the leader of our nation is the most important of civic duties. It has become almost a continuous process which creates its own array of issues.

Continually playing the political game while trying to lead a nation and deal with an unruly world is a horrendous task. To judge oneself capable of doing this job responsibly requires a degree of confidence in one’s ability beyond that maintained by most of us. And in that regard, it is easy to become cynical and succumb to the notion that political opportunity and political capability are not necessarily related.

I prefer a more idealistic notion. I prefer to believe that most who would aspire to the presidency do so because they genuinely believe that have something positive to offer the nation. And that belief I will hold while fully aware of the attraction which political power holds upon many and their often psychic need to hold sway over fellow human beings. Sorting the ego driven and the power hungry from those who seek authority for the right reasons is the job of the electorate in a democratic nation. We should not take that responsibility lightly.

And that selection process provides the musings for today’s column.

The right to run for elective office in our nation is a strongly-defended value. We cherish the notion that anyone can grow up to be president. We continue to hope that the best and the brightest will rise to the forefront of any political contest. We maintain an almost mystical belief that our democracy will self-correct in spite of having that notion disabused from time to time. But we also have experience which tempers that belief particularly when a fragmented contest develops. And a large number of candidates invariably fragments a political contest. Even as we defend the right of anyone to seek the presidency, it is important we do not lose sight of the peril involved in a dramatically fragmented contest.

It seems to me that any political party finds its strongest energy at the extreme, be it right or left. Summoning supporters to the barricades with a raised clenched fist is much more exciting than counseling a more reasoned, incremental approach. We love a snappy sound bite. We prefer our ideology reflected on a bumper sticker.

Many enjoy the grand American tradition of lambasting our government and all its works. We constantly hear of the need to “shake things up.” Anyone who has held elective office is familiar with the query as to whether “you’ve straightened things out yet?”

In a contest fragmented by numbers of candidates, a small, committed group can often find success in electing its preferred candidate. A fragmented contest, particularly in a low-turnout election, can enable the capture of a nomination by an extreme element without any regard for the ability to govern. Unfortunately, under these conditions, it is possible to select the most unqualified of the candidate group. A nation can easily find itself with a general election choice between two extremes, neither of which have a chance to bring the country together in common purpose. That preferred reality can only occur when forces can be exerted to draw the electorate toward the center.

It remains to be seen whether the Democrats can resist those who would call for revolution. A failure to resist may well forfeit a rather golden opportunity to regain the presidency. But even with electoral success, constantly couching one’s argument in terms of “fighting” or demanding radical change or seeking instant resolution of problems creates a recipe for the continued stalemate in government. Such an approach garners lots of ink, draws enthusiastic crowds to rallies, pleases those who seek disruption and chaos but does little to adequately address the affairs of state.

Honest differences exist in political preference. Differing ideologies are real and appropriate. Real debate should occur as opinions, programs and philosophies are presented. But thoughtfulness and truthfulness should be rewarded. Inflammatory conduct should be censored. Hate should be rejected. Extremism should be recognized.

We all know the reality of the coming presidential primary process will fall well short of ideal. As has been said, “politics ain’t beanbag.” The coming Democrat contest will create a life of its own. But one should hope a candidate will prevail who will make a worthy contestant. Although the tribal nature of politics will bring a degree of support to whoever is nominated, the country would be well served by a general election between two truly substantial candidates. Choosing between the far ends of the political spectrum is not a happy thought.

Realism dictates the inability to find a perfect candidate. But intelligence, moral rectitude, energy, a sense of proportion and a degree of management ability should not be too much to ask.

Jack Wempe grew up in the Hutchinson area and is a former educator, state legislator and member of the Kansas Board of Regents now living in Lyons. Email: jwempe1@yahoo.com.