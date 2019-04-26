HUTCHINSON — Josie Hallier scored both Hutchinson goals as the Salthawks fell to Wichita East 7-2 on Thursday night at home.

HHS played its first match on the newly-sodded turf at Don Michael Field.

Hutchinson is 4-8-0 overall this season.

Buhler 9, Augusta 1

BUHLER — The Crusaders routed the Orioles on Thursday to win their ninth match this season.

Buhler is 9-3-0 after 12 contests in 2019.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Buhler 4-8, Winfield 5-0

WINFIELD — The Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in the KABC Class 4A coaches poll, split a doubleheader at Winfield, losing 5-4 in Game 1 and winning 8-0 in Game 2, on Thursday.

Buhler led 4-1 in the first game before the Vikings used a three-run third inning to tie the score at 4. Winfield took a 5-4 lead in the fifth, when Ethan Owen used a bunt to drive in the go-ahead run.

Reed Scott had three singles and a RBI to lead the Crusaders' nine-hit attack. Other Buhler hits came from Braden Sides (single, double), Briggam McCurdy (single, double, two RBIs), Colton Goans (triple, two RBIs) and Ryan Henderson (single, RBI).

Taiden Hawkinson pitched six innings in taking the loss. He allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Buhler used a six-run second and a two-run fifth to win the second game 8-0.

Goans (three) and Henderson (two) combined for five RBIs. Goans (single, double) had two hits while Henderson hit a double.

Austin Spann collected a pair of singles for the Crusaders, who also received hits from McCurdy (single), Sides (single) and Cole Ely (single).

Bradley Neill tossed a five-hit shutout to become the winning pitcher. He struck out five and walked none.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Winfield 5-10, Buhler 0-1

WINFIELD — The Crusaders were swept in a doubleheader at Winfield, 5-0 in Game 1 and 10-1 in Game 2, on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

Hutchinson Invitational

HUTCHINSON — The Salthawks placed fourth among six teams at Hutchinson's second home meet this season, which took place Tuesday at the Hutchinson YMCA.

McPherson scored 392 1/2 points to win the team championship, followed by Andover High (373 1/2), Great Bend (256), Hutchinson (159), Rose Hill (66) and Salina Sacred Heart (two).

The Salthawks received two individual first-place finishes from Kennedy Young, who won the 200 individual medley in 2:23.88 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.35.

Other top 10 individual finishes for Hutchinson came from Ava Ramirez (100 breaststroke, third, 1:21.60; 50 freestlye, sixth, 28.62 seconds), Caroline Fee (200 freestyle, sixth, 2:30.37; 100 breaststroke, sixth, 1:23.81), Brynne Hobart (100 freestyle, eighth, 1:04.37; 50 freestyle, ninth, 29.08 seconds) and Neely Benson (500 freestyle, ninth, 7:27.86; 200 freestyle, 10th, 2:38.59).

The Salthawks' 200 freestyle relay team (Hobart, Caroline Fee, Ramirez, Young) swam 1:54.56 to capture third place. Hutchinson's 400 freestyle relay team (Elise Williams, Isabelle Kongable, Jadyn Miller, Benson) placed eighth in 5:14.18. The Salthawks' 200 medley relay team (Claire Fee, Emily Fee, Miller, Benson) used 2:45.95 to grab a 10th-place finish.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Hutchinson Invitational

HUTCHINSON — Garden City slipped past Hutchinson for the team championship of the Hutchinson Invitational on Wednesday.

The Buffaloes scored 19 points to turn back the Salthawks, who tallied 14 points. The rest of the field included Salina South (13), Newton (10) and Dodge City (eight).

Hutchinson's Joe Blake went 4-0 to win the No. 1 singles title. He defeated Newton's Zach Kofoed 8-4, Garden City's Will Keller 8-5, Dodge City's Lakin Scheck 8-0 and Salina South's Ethan Faunce 8-2 to capture the championship.

The Salthawks' Bo Tolbert finished third with a 2-2 record at No. 2 singles. Tolbert posted wins over Newton's Matt Georgiou 8-4 and Dodge City's Arturo Redondo 8-2. Garden City's Huy Nguyen defeated Tolbert 8-0 while Salina South's Connor Talbott used an 8-2 decision to top Tolbert.

Hutchinson's No. 1 doubles team of Evan Henderson and Harrison Pankratz split four matches in a third-place effort. Henderson and Pankratz lost matches against Newton's Thompson and Bontrager 8-5 and Garden City's Morren and Morren 8-4. Henderson and Pankratz rallied to win their final two contests against Dodge City's Bunkall and Ramizez 8-2 and Salina South's Hammond and Reeves 8-5.

The Salthawks' No. 2 doubles team of Nathan Addis and Haden Green went 1-3 in a fourth-place performance. Addis and Green defeated Newton's Buller and Golubski 8-4 before dropping their final three matches. Addis and Green lost to Garden City's Taylor and Underwood 8-1, Dodge City's Martinez and Velez 8-4 and Salina South's Cassel and Peterson 8-3.

Hesston Invitational

HESSTON — Buhler fought its way to a second-place tie among 11 teams at the Hesston Invitational on Tuesday.

Wichita Trinity generated 114 points to claim the team title, followed by Buhler (110), Smoky Valley (110), Conway Spring (108), Central Plains (104), Sterling (88), Hesston (87), Abilene (75), McPherson (48), Hillsboro (17) and Wichita Collegiate (13).

In singles action, Luke Ingalls placed sixth for the Crusaders while Drake Dick finished seventh. Ingalls went 2-2, including an 8-5 loss to Bellar of Conway Springs in the fifth-place match. Dick split four matches, including an 8-6 win against Smoky Valley's Brumbaugh in the match for seventh place.

Buhler's best performance came from Camrin Engelken and Carter Engelken at No. 1 doubles, where the Crusaders placed third. They compiled a 3-1 record, including an 8-4 victory against Conway Springs' Winter and Koester in the match for third place.

Buhler No. 2 doubles team of Neil Case and Cale McCabe dropped their first two matches before rallying to win their final two contests in a 13th-place finish. The Crusaders pitched an 8-0 shutout of Hesston's Moran and Bollinger in the match for 13th place.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Central Kansas Track League

GOESSEL — The Central Christian boys were the runners-up while the Cougars placed fourth in the girls meet during the Central Kansas Track League event Tuesday.

In the boys competition, Sterling defeated Central Christian 162-101 for the team championship. The rest of the field included Elyria Christian (98), Goessel (89), Peabody Burns (46) and Fairfield (39).

Individual efforts for the Cougars came from Adreono Ibarra (800 run, first, 2:09.36), Collin Oswalt (1,600 run, first, 4:42.10; 3,200 run, first, 9:47.86), Caleb Lambert (300 hurdles, first, 42.44 seconds), Jack Losew (triple jump, second, 37-6 3/4; 400 dash, third, 57.00 seconds), T.J. Bessmer (1,600 run, third, 5:19.66; 800 run, fourth, 2:19.17), Jace Losew (triple jump, third 37-0; 1,600 run, sixth, 5:53.50), Davis Weis (shot put, fourth, 30-7; fifth, discus, 76-7), Deonis Coon (200 dash, fifth, 25.98 seconds; 400 dash, sixth, 58.43), Logan Barnes (high jump, sixth, 4-2).

Central Christian's 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams added first-place performances. The Cougars' time in the 1,600 relay was 3:45.80 while their time in the 3,200 relay was 8:57.99.

Fairfield's individual performances included Jacob Bauman (shot put, second, 31-2 3/4; discus, second, 91-3; javelin, sixth, 95-4), Ethan Hall (110 hurdles, second, 18.43 seconds), Andrew Kennedy (400 dash, fifth, 58.36) and Camre Hautmont (110 hurdles, fifth, 22.25 seconds).

The Falcons' 1,600 relay team placed fifth in 4:15.43.

In the girls competition, Sterling ran away with the team championship after scoring 230 points. The rest of the field included Elyria Christian (100), Goessel (91), Central Christian (68), Peabody-Burns (18) and Fairfield (12).

Individual efforts for the Cougars came from Krysten Bartlett (shot put, first, 38-7 1/2; discus, first, 112-1), Kylee Bartlett (200 dash, first, 28.64 seconds; high jump, third, 4-8; 100 dash, fifth, 14.18 seconds), Josie Ibarra (800 run, first, 2:40.12), Lindsey Kauffman (javelin, third, 84-5) and Ziya Simms (200 dash, fourth, 30.26 seconds).

Central Christian's placed third in the 400 relay in 53.97 seconds and finished fourth in the 1,600 relay in 4:56.68.

Fairfield's individual performances included Eva Schwertfeger (400 dash, fourth, 1:11.73) and Kylee Bauman (800 run, fourth, 2:58.74).

The Falcons placed fifth in both the 400 relay in 59.29 seconds and the 1,600 relay in 5:16.87.

Central Kansas Track League

MOUNDRIDGE — The Haven boys and girls teams both finished sixth during the Central Kansas Track League meet at Moundridge on Tuesday.

In the boys competition, Solomon produced 125 1/2 points to win the team championship, followed by Sedgwick (112), Inman (96 1/2), Moundridge (69), Herrington (50) and Haven (29).

Individual performances for the Wildcats came from Chad Hill (triple jump, third, 32-10 1/4), Wyatt Winter (discus, third, 112-8; javelin, sixth, 112-7), Payton Paramore (1,600 run, fifth, 5:54.35; 3,200 run, fifth, 12:16.10), Randon Richmond (800 run, sixth, 2:25.00) and Sebastian Forsythe (1,600 run, sixth, 6:14.28).

Haven's 3,200 relay team (Forsythe, Ethan Morris, Trayton Yoder, Richmond) placed third in 11:18.00 while the Wildcats' 1,600 relay team (Cole Janzen, Richmond, Forsythe, Hill) came in fourth in 4:15.56.

In the girls competition, Herington (107) edged Solomon (101) and Inman (101) for the team title, followed by Sedgwick (66), Moundridge (60) and Haven (32).

Individual efforts for the Wildcats included Natalie Unruh (3,200 run, second, 14:37.68; 1,600 run, fourth, 6:55.18), Brittney Smith (800 run, third, 3:06.21; 1,600 run, fifth, 6:59.02), Cassidy Smith (shot put, third, 31-8 1/2), Sara Yutz (200 dash, fifth, 30.85; javelin, fifth, 79-5) and Hannah Newcomer (discus, fifth, 77-2).